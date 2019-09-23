MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed

shares
comments
Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 11:51 AM

Jorge Lorenzo says he has to "accept" his current limitations aboard Honda's MotoGP bike after missing his self-imposed target in Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix by some way.

Having finished 47 seconds down on teammate Marc Marquez at Misano, Lorenzo had hoped to be within 30s of the winner at Aragon, his third race back from injury.

But after qualifying down in 20th, Lorenzo finished in the same position - his lowest of the season - 46s behind a dominant Marquez on the sister Repsol machine.

The three-time premier class champion admitted on Friday his lack of speed was not primarily a result of his physical condition, although he said post-race he is still being held back by a fear of crashing and worsening his injuries.

"As you know I tried my best, doesn’t matter if I am leading the race or if I’m in 20th position – I always try my best," said Lorenzo.

"If my best is to fight for the win I win, and if my best is to get the result I’m getting I need to accept the situation and finish the race. There is no other choice.

"I think apart from the rest, which is not good obviously, and 46 seconds are a lot, I think we did go away from here with some positive things. I think some practice and even in the middle of the race I could ride a little bit with more flow, more like at the beginning of the season.

“But obviously the injury affect a lot my physical condition and my pain when I’m riding, and I lose a little bit from that."

Read Also:

Lorenzo also blamed his poor race pace on a fading rear tyre, something he feels is exaggerated by the set-up is he using to give himself the front feeling he needs on the Honda.

But he expressed some optimism that he could yet find a solution to this particular issue in the remaining five races of the season.

"Obviously I felt a lot the drop in the rear tyre, was very big," Lorenzo recalled. "Looks like the traction of the rear tyres, you have a standard setting you then generate no grip on the rear, especially for the race, and you the rear just doesn’t bite the asphalt to drive.

"So I am all the race trying to manage this spinning, trying to save tyre and even like this I was dropping and we just need to work on that, try to find some solutions.

"It’s true that when I try to be a bit closer to the settings Marc and Cal [Crutchlow] are using, I get worse front confidence. That’s why I always sacrifice a bit on the rear to find a bit on the front.

"Maybe we need to find a solution to gain rear grip to be able to not suffer too much in the race without losing stability. [If] we find that, we can be more competitive, I believe, for the rest of the season."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis

Previous article

Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
08:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
03:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
07:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc understood Ferrari call "a lot more" after Singapore GP

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Singapore a "wake-up call" for Red Bull

3h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes should be "feeling the pain"

4
Formula 1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

5
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed
MGP

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed

Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis
MGP

Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis

Rossi doesn't understand "bad" Aragon GP pace
MGP

Rossi doesn't understand "bad" Aragon GP pace

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened
MGP

Aragon MotoGP - the race as it happened

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.