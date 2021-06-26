Tickets Subscribe
Assen MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in FP3, Marquez to Q1
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

By:

Star Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez will move up to the MotoGP World Championship in 2022 with Tech 3 and KTM, Motorsport.com has learned.

Fernandez to step up to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech 3 KTM

Fernandez stepped up to the intermediate class with Aki Ajo’s squad for 2021 and has taken the Moto2 championship by storm, winning twice in the first eight races of the campaign.

His current Ajo Moto2 teammate Remy Gardner was announced as a Tech 3 MotoGP rider for 2022 earlier this month, with Fernandez linked to the second seat at Herve Poncharal’s team.

However, KTM Motorsport Boss Pit Beirer told Motorsport.com last week Fernandez had expressed a desire to remain in Moto2, while Petronas SRT had also expressed an interest in him as Valentino Rossi’s replacement for 2022.

Fernandez was locked into a contract with KTM for 2022 which had a release clause of around half a million euros, with SRT boss Johan Stigefelt telling Motorsport.com that the Yamaha satellite outfit would not interfere with Fernandez’s relationship with KTM in its bid to secure his signature.

But the Spaniard has elected to remain with KTM and will join Tech 3 in 2022 on a two-year deal.

This leaves both Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci without a ride for the 2022 season.

Petrucci – who joined KTM this season after losing his place at Ducati – told Motorsport.com last week that he is eyeing a switch to rallying and wants to race in the Dakar should he lose his place in MotoGP.

Read Also:

At SRT and Yamaha, Rossi is yet to make a decision on his MotoGP future but said on Thursday at Assen that it was “very difficult” for him to continue racing in 2022 – both with SRT and his own VR46 outfit.

He is set to make a decision on his MotoGP future in the summer break.

With options to replace him limited now SRT’s preferred signing in Fernandez is off the table, the team’s Moto2 riders Xavi Vierge and Jack Dixon could be in line for the ‘A-spec’ Yamaha in 2022.

Fernandez comes into this weekend’s Dutch TT weekend trailing Gardner by 36 points in the championship after crashing out of the Sachsenring race last week.

Assen MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in FP3, Marquez to Q1

Assen MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in FP3, Marquez to Q1
