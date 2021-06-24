Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes Next / Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

By:

Valentino Rossi doubts he’ll race for his own VR46 team in MotoGP on a Ducati, and admits it’s “very difficult” for him to continue his career at all in 2022.

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

On Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix the VR46 team announced a tie-up with Ducati for the next three seasons, with Rossi’s squad joining the premier class full-time in 2022 having backed Luca Marini’s Avintia ride this season.

Nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi is yet to decide on his racing future, with it looking unlikely he will remain with Petronas SRT and Yamaha having endured his worst season to date in 2021 – scoring just 17 points from the first eight races.

The VR46 announcement press release on Thursday featured a quote from the Saudi Prince backing the team – Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud – stating “it would be fantastic for me if Valentino Rossi could compete in the next few years as a rider in our Aramco Racing Team VR46”.

PRIME:

Rossi said on Thursday the Prince has been pushing him for some time to race his own bike, but the Italian doubts this will happen.

“I’ve still not decided because I will think more deeply during this break,” Rossi said of his MotoGP future.

“I also have to speak with Yamaha and the team [SRT]. But we want to try for a better performance and a better result for sure.

“The start of this season until now under this point of view was not fantastic, so I think it will be very difficult that I will race also next year.

“Yes, always the Prince pushes me to race in my team next year with the Ducati, but at the moment I think it will be very difficult."

He added: “About the Prince, we spoke sometimes and he always pushed me to ride next year.

“I don’t expect he’d say it in the press release, sincerely.

“But I know that he wants to try this with me and my brother [Luca Marini], but I use the same word for the chance to – not to race with the Ducati – but in general to race next year with my team, I think it will be very, very difficult.”

VR46 engaged in discussions with Ducati, Yamaha, Suzuki and Aprilia about a satellite partnership in 2022, with the former two brands emerging as the main candidates.

Rossi says VR46’s decision to go with Ducati laid in how the company and the Italian marque can work together to help grow Italian talent in MotoGP.

“We speak with a lot of different brands, yes, but when you do this type of negotiations you have behind it a lot of different things,” Rossi explained.

“So, you have to consider the price of the bikes, you have to consider the support and everything.

“At the end it remains Yamaha and Ducati and we decided Ducati, but first of all when we speak together we have a very good relationship with [Ducati sporting director] Paolo Ciabatti, that always works at this project, but also [general manager] Gigi Dall’Igna.

“They will do a great effort next year with a lot of bikes, the bike is competitive.

“I think in the end it’s because we have more things to share with Ducati, especially with growing up Italian riders.

“I think this was the main reason in the end.”

Rossi also said “in my heart” he will remain a Yamaha rider, but wouldn’t be drawn into whether VR46’s tie-up with Ducati would end his ambassadorial role with Yamaha.

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Previous article

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Next article

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

5 h
2
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

26 min
3
Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

1 h
4
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

6 h
5
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

7 h
Latest news
Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

9m
Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

26m
Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

1 h
Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

3 h
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

6 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati 00:32
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals 00:31
MotoGP
8 h

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen 01:43
MotoGP
8 h

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury 00:23
MotoGP
Jun 23, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury

Aprilia 00:32
MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Trending Today

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
6 h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.