MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

shares
comments
Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 12:28 PM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and Honda have the most to gain from the coronavirus-induced delay to the start of the 2020 season, believes Ducati general manager Gigi Dall'Igna.

The worsening COVID-19 pandemic has put the start of the 2020 campaign on hold, with the season opener at Qatar taking place only for Moto2 and Moto3 and the following three rounds in Thailand, Austin and Argentina having all been postponed until later in the year.

Read Also:

Currently the season is due to begin at Jerez in early May, although an even later start to the campaign now appears probable as the situation in Europe deteriorates.

The delay to the new season means Marquez has more time recover from his shoulder injury, the Spaniard having admitted it was still causing him trouble in the most recent test at Qatar, while also giving Honda extra time to get on top of the issues it had with its 2020 bike.

"I think Marc Marquez will benefit because he was the one who physically had to recover the most," Dall'Igna said during an interview with Sky Italia. "With these months of further preparation he will be more ready.

"The stoppage gives breathing space to a few manufacturers, who have had problems in terms of performance and reliability, there will be time to intervene.

"I am referring to Honda for sure, but also to Aprilia, who had improved the bike enough, but had some problems with reliability and will be able to take cover from this point of view."

The cancellation of the Qatar race is widely perceived to have been a blow for Ducati, which has won the last two editions of the race with Andrea Dovizioso - helped by a track layout playing to the Desmosedici's traditional strengths of top speed and acceleration.

Had the Losail race been able to go ahead, Dall'Igna thinks that both Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci would have been set for another strong showing.

"After the last few tests, I was confident," said the Italian. "Dovizioso in the race simulation with used tyres, in tandem with Petrucci, had gone well.

"Towards the end the times were a little bit up, but I'm convinced that Andrea could have done well, as he has done in the last two years. I also saw an improved Danilo compared to Sepang.

"I would have liked to have done the Qatar race because we could have done well."

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Previous article

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

30 Apr - 3 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren issues update on coronavirus-affected staff

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull would have protested Mercedes' DAS in Australia

2h
3
IndyCar

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

4
General

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

1h
5
DTM

Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

37m

Latest videos

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery 01:43
MotoGP

Pramac unveils their 2020 livery

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender 00:36
MotoGP

Aprilia launch their 2020 contender

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery 01:27
MotoGP

Suzuki unveil it's 2020 livery

MotoGP™20 Trailer 01:16
MotoGP

MotoGP™20 Trailer

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

Latest news

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez
MGP

Ducati: MotoGP disruption benefits Honda and Marquez

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed
MGP

MotoGP calendar changed again after Argentina is delayed

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown
MGP

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

MotoGP could hold Qatar replacement race before Argentina
MGP

MotoGP could hold Qatar replacement race before Argentina

MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed
MGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as COTA race postponed

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.