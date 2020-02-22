MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
263 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Breaking news

Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar

shares
comments
Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Feb 22, 2020, 9:06 PM

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits the nature of the Qatar circuit means he is struggling with his injured right shoulder more than he was at the Sepang test.

The Honda rider underwent surgery on a partially dislocated right shoulder – which he sustained in a heavy crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix last year – in November and rode at the recent Sepang pre-season below full fitness.

Marquez completed 42 laps on the first day of the Qatar test on Saturday and was just 0.361 seconds off the pace in sixth.

But he admits his physical condition hasn’t changed much from Sepang – owing to a damaged nerve – and the numerous long right-hand corners at Losail are “stressing” his shoulder “a lot”.

“Today we started here in a good way more or less, but it’s true that in this circuit I’m struggling a bit more than in Malaysia,” he said.

“In Malaysia it was a different riding style, and here with the long right corners I’m struggling a little bit more." 

When asked if there was a noticeable change in his physical condition, he added: “No. I would like to say yes, but honestly speaking I have one nerve damaged and [for] one nerve [to heal] in two weeks is no difference. 

“It’s true that the other part of the body is stronger and the other muscles, I tried to work very hard to be stronger and have more power.But especially that muscle is on the same situation.

“It’s true that I arrive in a better way of physical condition, but this circuit, I’m struggling a little bit more because these long right corners are stressing a lot the shoulder.” 

Marquez added the Losail track tends to show “all of the weak points of the bike”, but noted that the situation was similar with the bike at this test last year and he went onto just miss out on victory in the race two weeks later. 

“Of course, if you have an easier bike to turn it will be easier for the physical condition,” Marquez said. “We know that Honda is one of the bikes that is more demanding on physical condition.

“Here in this circuit we are one more year [where we are showing] all the weak points of the bike and the riding style; all these long corners are our weak points.

“But last year we started more or less in a similar situation and step by step we got closer and closer [to the frontrunners]. So, this is the way: try to work, try to find a special set-up here in Qatar and try to be closer to the top guys.”

Alex Marquez owns up to "rookie" errors

Marquez's younger brother and new teammate Alex suffered two crashes on Saturday in Qatar, and ended up a distant 21st as a result.

The reigning Moto2 champion admits they were simply his own mistakes and says “crashes will come” as he continues to adapt to the bike in his rookie year. 

“Was my mistake,” Marquez said. “I made a little mistake going in and then I make that mistake and that’s it. It’s not like I have a problem with the bike.

“So we need to just keep going, keep pushing. The crashes will come, I’m a rookie and I need to find the limit like that.

"About the crashes, only [I need to] understand why I crashed and that’s it.”

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Espargaro slams "super disrespectful" Iannone

Previous article

Espargaro slams "super disrespectful" Iannone
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
12 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes questions Ferrari’s downbeat F1 testing assessment

2
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

3
Formula 1

Mercedes faced own engine dramas in first F1 2020 test

4
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Red Bull goes own way with new suspension idea

5
MotoGP

Espargaro slams "super disrespectful" Iannone

2h

Latest videos

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Latest news

Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar
MGP

Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar

Espargaro slams "super disrespectful" Iannone
MGP

Espargaro slams "super disrespectful" Iannone

Rins leads Suzuki 1-2 on first day of Qatar testing
MGP

Rins leads Suzuki 1-2 on first day of Qatar testing

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021
MGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener
MGP

Suspended Iannone unlikely to race in MotoGP opener

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.