MotoGP / Austrian GP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Marquez to top FP1

shares
comments
Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso pips Marquez to top FP1
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 8:52 AM

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in the opening MotoGP practice session at the Red Bull Ring, heading points leader Marc Marquez by just under two tenths.

Marquez led almost the entire session, but a late flyer from Dovizioso on soft tyres relegated him to second place, with the reigning champion electing to stick with the medium compound instead.

The Honda rider had set the initial pace on the opening run of the session, ending up on a 1m24.338s that left him five tenths clear of nearest rival Jack Miller.

Marquez recorded this laptime while following Maverick Vinales, and ultimately overtook the Yamaha rider, only to then run through the gravel after getting his braking wrong at the Turn 4 right-hander.

Late into his second run, Marquez improved to a 1m24.218s, retaining a big advantage over the chasing pack until the final minutes, when Dovizioso lapped within half a tenth of his benchmark.

As the chequered flag flew, Dovizioso fired in a 1m24.033s to snatch honours from Marquez.

Vinales ended up third, a quarter of a second down on Dovizioso, while Pramac Ducati rider Miller – who is currently at the centre of an emerging 2020 rider market saga that also involves the injured Jorge Lorenzo – snatched fourth place in the end.

Read Also:

Valentino Rossi was fourth on the second of the Yamahas, edging the satellite Petronas bike of Fabio Quartararo by 0.002s.

Alex Rins, the sole Suzuki rider this weekend with Joan Mir absent, took seventh, while Johann Zarco led KTM's efforts in eighth place at its home track, as LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Tech 3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira completed the top 10.

Oliveira’s teammate Hafizh Syahrin was the only rider to crash during the session, suffering a near-highside at the penultimate corner and taking a hit to the abdomen. He received assistance on-site and was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia rider in 12th, edging the likes of works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci in 14th and Lorenzo’s Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl in 19th.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'24.033  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'24.218 0.185
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'24.280 0.247
4 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'24.360 0.327
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'24.469 0.436
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'24.471 0.438
7 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'24.576 0.543
8 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'24.670 0.637
9 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'24.861 0.828
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'24.924 0.891
11 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'24.962 0.929
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'24.968 0.935
13 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'24.996 0.963
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'25.111 1.078
15 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'25.195 1.162
16 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'25.322 1.289
17 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'25.385 1.352
18 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'25.405 1.372
19 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'25.651 1.618
20 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'25.733 1.700
21 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'25.945 1.912
View full results
Series MotoGP

Event Austrian GP
Sub-event FP1
Sub-event FP1
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

