MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

Dall'Igna admits Ducati will be "weaker overall” in MotoGP next year

Ducati hopes loss of riders, engineers and a satellite team will be offset by the addition of Marquez to the factory squad

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has admitted that the Italian manufacturer will be “weaker overall” in MotoGP next following the loss of Pramac and a number of riders and engineers to rival teams.

Ducati has been the dominant force in MotoGP over the last few years and wrapped up the 2024 manufacturers’ crown at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano.

However, its presence on the grid will be cut from eight bikes to six next year, as Pramac pulls the curtain down on a two-decade-long relationship to join forces with Yamaha.

Moreover, last year’s runner-up Jorge Martin and race winner Marco Bezzecchi will leave for Aprilia, while works rider Enea Bastianini will be heading off to KTM, leaving the marque with three fewer top-line riders.

Dall’Igna has previously defended some of the decisions the Borgo Panigale marque has made, including the choice to limit itself to just three factory bikes in 2025 when its rival manufacturers are supplying four each to their respective teams.

But speaking in a new interview, the veteran MotoGP engineer conceded that Ducati’s position has been weakened with respect to its riders, with the only positive being the addition of six-time champion Marc Marquez to its official team.

“We are probably the first manufacturer to try to use the data from the satellite team in order to improve the bike,” he told the MotoGP website.” Of course we have less opportunity to do this for the future. 

Luigi Dall'igna

Luigi Dall'igna

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The other manufacturers learned that it was possible to do something like that. 

“Overall we are weaker than this year because the number of riders will be less next season. 

“But on the other side, for the factory team, we will have probably the best ever riders in the history of Ducati.  

“The others bring from us not only the riders but also a lot of technicians. Yamaha, Aprilia and Honda now [have poached our technicians]. 

“For sure, this is a boost for us to do the best.”

MotoGP is set for a major regulation overhaul in 2027 that will see current 1000cc engines being replaced by smaller capacity 850cc units. There will also be a clampdown on aerodynamics, while all ride height devices will be outlawed.

Dall’Igna revealed Ducati has already been holding meetings to decide what direction to take in 2027 as it seeks to maintain its stranglehold on MotoGP.

“The 2027 season arrives quite soon so we start discussions about how the new bike will be,” he said.

“We have to reconsider everything not only because of the reduction in power, but we cannot use the ride height device anymore. 

“Also this moves the balance in a different position. So on the technical point of view it will be an important modification of the bike.”

