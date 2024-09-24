Indian GP fading out of 2025 MotoGP calendar

India's chances of returning to the MotoGP calendar in 2025 are fading, Motorsport.com has learned, ahead of the official unveiling of next year's schedule.

The race at the Buddh circuit, just outside Delhi, made its debut in the championship in 2023 but did not take place this season despite appearing in the original schedule.

In a rather bizarre announcement, both Dorna, the world championship's promoter, and Fairstreet Sports, the local promoter, announced the cancellation of the event, originally scheduled for September, due to weather conditions.

The statement did not explicitly mention suspension, but rather a postponement to 2025.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations," MotoGP said in a statement in May.

"Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike."

Two months after that, Dorna announced the signing of a new deal, with Invest UP, an investment agency of the government of Uttar Pradesh, the economic heartland on which Buddh depends.

The three-year contract, which runs until 2027, sidelined Fairstreet, the previous promoter.

However, Motorsport.com understands that the Indian Grand Prix is unlikely to take place in 2025 either, as the local authorities have not found the financial support to organise the event.

At this stage of the year, and with the urgency of making the calendar public, it looks increasingly unlikely an agreement can be reached.

With the dates that have already been confirmed, the 2025 season will start in Thailand on the first weekend of March before a two-week break without racing before an expected round in Argentina on 16 March, followed by Austin on 30 March to close the American tour.

The championship will then move on to Europe from the end of April (Jerez) to mid-September (San Marino), before embarking on an Asian tour which should consist of two double-headers, before returning to Europe.

The season will end in Valencia in mid-November, a week after Portimao, which was initially planned as a substitute, and which will finally be included on the calendar.