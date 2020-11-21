MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

shares
comments
Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
By:

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has hit back at comments Cal Crutchlow made regarding the Spaniard’s role as a Yamaha test rider this year.

Crutchlow will replace Lorenzo next year as Yamaha’s official test rider after signing a deal to return to the Japanese manufacturer earlier this month.

Lorenzo’s testing plans with Yamaha were scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Spaniard only riding four days on the 2019 M1 in February at Sepang and October at the Algarve Circuit – the latter ending with him four seconds off the pace.

The five-time grand prix world champion made comments on social media when Crutchlow as announced as a Yamaha test rider, stating it was like “exchanging gold for bronze”.

Crutchlow was unfazed by these comments, and noted on Thursday in Portugal that Lorenzo’s “very special” talent didn’t necessarily mean he would make a strong test rider

Lorenzo has since responded to this on social media, stating: “Saying that I’m not a good tester is like saying that the Earth is square.

“Engineers and riders who shared the box with me in Yamaha and Ducati know how good I am in developing the bike and helping them to make it faster.

“If we only talk about numbers, it’s a fact that after I left both team, the number of wins per season decreased.

“About Cal, he has been one of the riders with less wins and more crashes in the last 10 years. 

“I think he will be a good tester... to test how hard is the bike.” 

Read Also:

Lorenzo managed to win races for Yamaha and Ducati during his MotoGP career, but didn’t even register a top 10 finish last season on the Honda in 2019. 

Crutchlow has won three races in his career, all of them on the LCR-run Honda, with the Briton the only Honda rider last year to get onto the podium other than world champion Marc Marquez. 

Lorenzo’s future is unclear at present following the loss of his Yamaha test ride, with the Spaniard confirming last month he does have an option with Aprilia to be its tester next year.

Earlier this year Valentino Rossi felt Lorenzo had to ride motorcycles regularly to be a stronger test rider, having done no riding between his Sepang and Algarve outings with Yamaha this year. 

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Previous article

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Next article

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo , Cal Crutchlow
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini
Endurance Endurance / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero secrets revealed by F1's dirty cars in Turkey

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 
Super Formula Super Formula / Opinion

Why Super Formula’s ‘F1 finishing school’ days appear over 

Crutchlow: Lorenzo’s talent doesn’t make him a great MotoGP tester
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Lorenzo’s talent doesn’t make him a great MotoGP tester

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

50min
2
Formula 1

F1 2021 triple-headers "will take toll" on staff - Wolff

6h
3
Formula 1

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

1d
4
Endurance

Valentino Rossi to return to Gulf 12 Hours with brother Marini

5h
5
MotoGP

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

3h

Latest news

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th
MGP

Portimao MotoGP: Oliveira takes pole on home soil, Mir 20th

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments
MGP

Lorenzo hits back at Crutchlow over test rider comments

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team
MGP

Bezzecchi wasn’t given VR46 nod to join Aprilia MotoGP team

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut
MGP

Portimao MotoGP: Miller tops tight FP3 as Mir misses Q2 cut

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai
WRC

Morbidelli to contest WRC Rally Monza in a Hyundai

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.