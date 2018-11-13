Bradl to continue as Crutchlow's stand-in in Valencia finale

Crutchlow fractured his right ankle in a high-speed practice crash at Phillip Island and has since undergone two separate surgeries.

Former LCR full-timer Bradl replaced the Briton at Sepang, picking up a 13th-place finish.

The German will now make his fifth appearance of the campaign in Valencia, having also contested wildcard races for Honda.

Crutchlow, who emerged as the second-strongest rider in the Honda camp behind Marc Marquez this season, was battling to finish as the series' top independent rider in 2018 before his injury.

His Valencia absence means he will miss out on the honours, as he sits one point behind Tech 3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco.

Seventh in the overall standings ahead of Valencia, Crutchlow could yet be shuffled down the order by Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Ducati works rider Jorge Lorenzo, who has himself skipped the last four races through injury.