Crutchlow undergoes second operation after Australia crash

Crutchlow was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix after he suffered a major high-speed fall at Turn 1 during Friday afternoon's second practice session, and had surgery on his right tibia the following morning after being airlifted to hospital in Melbourne.

After several days to allow the swelling to reduce, the Briton was operated on again on Thursday, this time on his ankle.

It's expected Crutchlow will be able to return to his home on the Isle of Man as early as Sunday to begin his recovery.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl is taking his place on the LCR machine this weekend in Sepang, marking the German's fourth outing of the season.

Although not yet confirmed, it appears unlikely Crutchlow will not be fit in time for the season finale at Valencia in two weeks' time, in which case he would again be replaced by Bradl.