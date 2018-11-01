Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow undergoes second operation after Australia crash

shares
comments
Crutchlow undergoes second operation after Australia crash
Oriol Puigdemont
By: Oriol Puigdemont
36m ago

Injured LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow has undergone a second operation on his right leg after his crash in last weekend's Phillip Island round.

Crutchlow was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix after he suffered a major high-speed fall at Turn 1 during Friday afternoon's second practice session, and had surgery on his right tibia the following morning after being airlifted to hospital in Melbourne.

After several days to allow the swelling to reduce, the Briton was operated on again on Thursday, this time on his ankle.

It's expected Crutchlow will be able to return to his home on the Isle of Man as early as Sunday to begin his recovery.

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl is taking his place on the LCR machine this weekend in Sepang, marking the German's fourth outing of the season.

Although not yet confirmed, it appears unlikely Crutchlow will not be fit in time for the season finale at Valencia in two weeks' time, in which case he would again be replaced by Bradl.

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Yamaha's chassis potential "scary", says Dovizioso

Previous article

Yamaha's chassis potential "scary", says Dovizioso
Series MotoGP
Teams Team LCR
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Article type Breaking news

