MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle

shares
comments
Crutchlow sidelined from Australian GP with broken ankle
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Cal Crutchlow is set to miss the Australian Grand Prix after breaking his ankle in a nasty practice crash at Phillip Island today.

The LCR Honda rider had set the pace midway through this afternoon's second practice session, however his day was brought to an abrupt end when he crashed heavily at Phillip Island's fast opening corner.

He was transferred directly to the infield medical centre by ambulance, and is now on his way to hospital in Melbourne.

Dorna has since confirmed that Crutchlow suffered a 'bimalleolar and anterior tibia part right ankle fracture' and won't take any further part in the weekend.

He's expected to undergo surgery once arriving in Melbourne. 

Australian MotoGP: Iannone tops FP2, Crutchlow crashes heavily

Australian MotoGP: Iannone tops FP2, Crutchlow crashes heavily

