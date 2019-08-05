Marquez offered Petronas Moto2 ride for 2020
Moto2 team Petronas Sprinta Racing is pushing to sign Alex Marquez for 2020, with the idea of offering him a step up to MotoGP later on.
Marquez scored his fifth victory of the season at Brno and leads the championship with a comfortable 33-point gap over Tom Luthi, who crashed out of the race.
He has raced for the title-winning Marc VDS outfit since joining Moto2 2015, scoring three wins and 13 podiums prior to this season.
Despite being linked to a Pramac Ducati MotoGP ride earlier this year, Marquez has clarified that he will stay in Moto2 next year.
His agent Emilio Alzamora has been negotiating with Marc VDS regarding a contract renewal, with the team having also expressed interest in keeping Marquez.
However, Marquez has received a last-minute offer from the Petronas Sprinta team, which currently runs a sole Kalex for Khairul Idham Pawi (pictured below) - who hasn't raced since Austin due to injury - but is looking to expand to two bikes in 2020.
A switch to Petronas could open up an opportunity for Marquez to move to the Malaysian oil giant's MotoGP team, which is currently Yamaha's sole satellite team, in the future.
Such a move would come in spite of comments made by Yamaha factory team boss Lin Jarvis last August.
"To have a [Marquez] brother in Yamaha with MotoGP when the other brother is with our main rival [Honda] would be strange," Jarvis was quoted as saying when speculation swirled about the possibility of Marquez signing for Petronas Yamaha last year.
