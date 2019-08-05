Top events
Moto2 / Breaking news

Marquez offered Petronas Moto2 ride for 2020

Marquez offered Petronas Moto2 ride for 2020
By:
Aug 5, 2019, 7:04 AM

Moto2 team Petronas Sprinta Racing is pushing to sign Alex Marquez for 2020, with the idea of offering him a step up to MotoGP later on.

Marquez scored his fifth victory of the season at Brno and leads the championship with a comfortable 33-point gap over Tom Luthi, who crashed out of the race.

He has raced for the title-winning Marc VDS outfit since joining Moto2 2015, scoring three wins and 13 podiums prior to this season.

Despite being linked to a Pramac Ducati MotoGP ride earlier this year, Marquez has clarified that he will stay in Moto2 next year.

His agent Emilio Alzamora has been negotiating with Marc VDS regarding a contract renewal, with the team having also expressed interest in keeping Marquez.

However, Marquez has received a last-minute offer from the Petronas Sprinta team, which currently runs a sole Kalex for Khairul Idham Pawi (pictured below) - who hasn't raced since Austin due to injury - but is looking to expand to two bikes in 2020.

A switch to Petronas could open up an opportunity for Marquez to move to the Malaysian oil giant's MotoGP team, which is currently Yamaha's sole satellite team, in the future.

Such a move would come in spite of comments made by Yamaha factory team boss Lin Jarvis last August.

"To have a [Marquez] brother in Yamaha with MotoGP when the other brother is with our main rival [Honda] would be strange," Jarvis was quoted as saying when speculation swirled about the possibility of Marquez signing for Petronas Yamaha last year.

khairul Idham Pawi, Petronas Sprinta Racing

khairul Idham Pawi, Petronas Sprinta Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto2
Drivers Alex Marquez
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now , SIC Racing Team
Author Oriol Puigdemont

