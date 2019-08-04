Top events
Moto2 / Brno / Race report

Brno Moto2: Marquez scores fifth win in six races

shares
comments
Brno Moto2: Marquez scores fifth win in six races
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 11:13 AM

Alex Marquez dominated the Brno Moto2 round to claim his fifth win of the 2019 season and extend his championship lead to 33 points following a crash for Tom Luthi.

Poleman Marquez recovered first from Gresini's Sam Lowes on the opening lap, and eased into an insurmountable lead to secure victory ahead of Moto2 podium debutant Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Lowes got the holeshot into Turn 1, but couldn't hold the lead and soon found himself staring at the rear of the Marc VDS Kalex when Marquez came back through at Turn 3.

The Gresini rider – who will not remain with the team in 2020 – couldn't match Marquez's pace, and was quickly shuffled all the way back to 10th by the time he crashed out at Turn 7 on lap nine.

Di Giannantonio quickly disposed of Lowes for second at the start of the second tour, and put some pressure on Marquez over the next handful of laps.

But by lap eight, Marquez was 1.4s clear and soon had that advantage up to over two seconds as the race entered its second half.

Speed Up rider Di Giannantonio did reel Marquez in somewhat in the latter stages, the gap coming down to 1.5s, but Marquez was once again two seconds clear with four laps to go.

That proved the last straw in Di Giannantonio's hopes, with Marquez cruising across the line to begin the second half of the year with another victory, his fifth in six races.

Intact GP rider Luthi trailed Marquez by just eight points coming to Brno, but a crash while running inside the top six on the fourth lap allowed the Spaniard to open up his lead in the standings to 33.

Enea Bastianini ensured two rookies would make it to the podium for the first time, after the Italtrans rider came from 18th on the grid to pass Speed Up's Jorge Navarro at the Schwantz corner on the last lap.

Navarro could do nothing to reclaim the spot and had to settle for fourth, with VR46 rider Luca Marini completing the top five ahead of Marcel Schrotter (Intact GP), Nicolo Bulega (VR46), Augusto Fernandez (Pons), SAG's Tetsuta Nagashima and Iker Lecuona (American KTM).

Former Tech3 MotoGP rider Jonas Folger returned to action mid-weekend to replace the injured Khairul Idham Pawi at the Sepang team, and was 19th at the flag.

Brad Binder, mounted on the new KTM chassis, was a late crasher, while Mattia Pasini – replacing Simone Corsi at Tasca Racing – and Lukas Tulovic (Kiefer Racing) also fell out of the race.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 73 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 19  
2 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 19 3.018
3 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 19 4.158
4 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 19 4.290
5 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 19 7.031
6 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 19 8.847
7 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 19 8.937
8 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 19 11.900
9 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 19 12.896
10 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 19 19.079
11 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 19 20.248
12 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 19 21.424
13 88 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 19 23.119
14 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 19 25.850
15 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 19 26.240
16 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 19 26.714
17 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 19 28.917
18 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 19 32.573
19 94 Germany Jonas Folger Kalex 19 32.979
20 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 19 35.664
21 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 19 35.865
22 4 South Africa Steven Odendaal NTS 19 46.357
23 65 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 19 50.454
24 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 19 58.874
25 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 19 1'04.629
  41 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 12 7 Laps
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 8 11 Laps
  54 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 8 11 Laps
  12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 3 16 Laps
  3 Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 3 16 Laps
View full results
Load comments

Series Moto2

Event Brno
Event Brno
Teams Marc VDS Racing
Author Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan

