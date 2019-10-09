Top events
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Dixon switches to Petronas for 2020 Moto2 season

shares
comments
Dixon switches to Petronas for 2020 Moto2 season
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 7:16 AM

Jake Dixon has been named as Petronas Sprinta Racing's second rider for the 2020 Moto2 season.

Dixon joins the previously-announced Xavi Vierge in an expanded two-bike line-up for the Malaysian team in the intermediate class, moving across from the Angel Nieto squad.

The Englishman has endured a tough debut season in grand prix racing on the KTM, having scored points only once in 13 attempts. The ex-British Superbike frontrunner will make the transition to Kalex machinery for his sophomore Moto2 season.

“Jake Dixon is a highly rated fine addition to the Petronas Sprinta Racing team and we’re expecting good things from him and Xavi Vierge in Moto2 next season," said team boss Razlan Razali.

"The British Superbike Championship is extremely competitive, so for him to win races in his first full season and finish second the following year there shows his potential.

"We've been taken by Jake's talent and application in his first year of Moto2."

Dixon himself commented: “I’m super excited to be joining Petronas Sprinta Racing and I can’t wait to jump on the bike. It’s clearly a great team - you only have to look at the success they’re having this year in MotoGP and Moto3 to see that.

"It’s a massive opportunity for me, and I’m definitely going to be giving it my all to do my very best.

"2019 hasn’t been the easiest of years for me, but I’ve learned a lot and it gives me a good base for 2020. The Kalex is a well-proven bike, and it’ll be nice to jump onto one of them too.

"I don’t know what the targets will be until I try out the bike, and I’ll start the season just taking it race by race. I’ll know what’s possible after testing, but now that I’ve got an amazing team behind me I want to be fighting for podiums by the end of the season.”

The Angel Nieto team announced earlier this week it had signed current MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin to partner Moto3 graduate Aron Canet for 2020.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega

TBA
Honda Team Asia

Thailand Somkiat Chantra

TBA
MV Agusta (Forward Racing)

TBA

TBA
Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto

Previous article

Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto
