Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Moto2 / Aragon / Race report

Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead

shares
comments
Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 23, 2018, 11:13 AM

Ajo KTM rider Brad Binder took his second Moto2 win of the season at Aragon, as second-placed Francesco Bagnaia extended his points lead to 19 points.

At the start, Binder led from pole but ran wide at Turn 16 at the end of the second lap, and surrendered first place to Alex Marquez.

But Marquez was never able to pull away from Binder, and the duo was eventually joined by Bagnaia and then Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Binder started to put increasing pressure on Marquez but, after two unsuccessful attempts, he came close to crashing with Bagnaia as he ran wide at T16 again and the duo made contact on corner exit.

Soon afterwards, Binder finally passed Marquez at Turn 12, and then quickly built a lead of a second.

Bagnaia gave up third to Baldassarri after his near-crash, and the latter even challenged Marquez for second until he ran wide at Turn 3 and dropped back to fourth.

The championship leader then passed Marquez at Turn 1 and finished second, 1.5s behind the victorious Binder.

Baldassarri also outduelled Marquez, the duo trading places three times in a single lap, for the final spot on the podium.

Marcel Schrotter (Intact GP) finished fifth ahead of MotoGP-bound riders Joan Mir (Marc VDS) and Miguel Oliveira (Ajo KTM).

Having started 18th, Oliveira spent several laps in 10th behind Simone Corsi in the early stages, and eventually finished five positions behind his title rival Bagnaia, the gap between the duo increasing to 19 points.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans) was eighth ahead of Speed Up's Fabio Quartararo and Gresini's Jorge Navarro.

Xavi Vierge was outside of the top 10 when he crashed at Turn 5, with Danny Kent and Stefano Manzi also falling during the race.

Sam Lowes ran off-track while in 20th place, and only recovered to the very same position by the finish.

Race results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 41 South Africa Brad Binder  KTM 39'59.247
2 42 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Kalex 1.526
3 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri  Kalex 2.055
4 73 Spain Alex Marquez  Kalex 2.396
5 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter  Kalex 5.850
6 36 Spain Joan Mir  Kalex 6.205
7 44 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 6.741
8 54 Italy Mattia Pasini  Kalex 9.650
9 20 France Fabio Quartararo  Speed Up 9.746
10 9 Spain Jorge Navarro  Kalex 9.848
11 10 Italy Luca Marini  Kalex 11.568
12 24 Italy Simone Corsi  Kalex 13.786
13 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez  Kalex 17.856
14 27 Spain Iker Lecuona  KTM 19.232
15 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima  Kalex 21.258
16 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli  Kalex 21.393
17 57 Spain Edgar Pons  Kalex 26.553
18 4 South Africa Steven Odendaal  NTS 27.747
19 87 Australia Remy Gardner  Tech 3 28.339
20 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes  KTM 31.826
21 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter  KTM 32.214
22 66 Niki Tuuli  Kalex 34.961
23 2 Switzerland Jesko Raffin  Kalex 36.569
24 16 United States Joe Roberts  NTS 37.143
25 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder  Tech 3 42.222
26 95 France Jules Danilo  Kalex 53.557
27 89 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi  Kalex 53.675
28 18 Xavi Cardelus  Kalex 1'14.999
Ret 97 Spain Xavi Vierge  Kalex 7 Laps
Ret 21 Italy Federico Fuligni  Kalex 7 Laps
Ret 52 United Kingdom Danny Kent  Speed Up 18 Laps
Ret 12 Sheridan Morais  Kalex 18 Laps
Ret 62 Italy Stefano Manzi  Suter 20 Laps
Next Moto2 article
BSB star Dixon makes Moto2 switch with Nieto

Previous article

BSB star Dixon makes Moto2 switch with Nieto

Next article

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Aragon
Sub-event Sunday race
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Ajo Motorsport
Author David Gruz
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up
Moto2

Former Moto3 champion Kent dropped by Speed Up

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form
Moto2

KTM unimpressed with Oliveira's poor qualifying form

Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead
Moto2

Aragon Moto2: Binder wins as Bagnaia extends lead

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.