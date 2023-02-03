2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Listen to this article

The Intercontinental GT Challenge season kicks off this weekend with the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Bathurst 12 Hour returns to full strength this year with all Pro line-ups allowed back in the race.

There are factory-backed, all-Pro entries from Mercedes, Porsche, Audi and BMW along with a hotly-contested Pro-Am field.

The star-studded driver line-up includes a host of international GT stars including GTD Pro winners from Daytona Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella – who are split across three seperate Pro Mercedes entries for Bathurst.

Gounon, meanwhile, is shooting for a third straight Bathurst 12 Crown in the SunEnergy1 entry after wins in 2020 and 2022 (with 2021 cancelled).

The biggest name in the field, however, is MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who is making his first appearance at Mount Panorama with the WRT BMW squad.

The big international names spread throughout the field are joined by some of the best professional racers in Australia such as Shane van Gisbergen, David Reynolds, Richie Stanaway, Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert.

Track action kicked off untelevised on Friday with four practice sessions.

The first was topped by Mostert before Rossi caused a splash by going fastest in the Bronze-only second practice session.

Reigning winner Kenny Habul was then quickest in the second Bronze session before Rafaelle Marciello topped a shortened final session of the day.

The televised portion of the weekend kicks off on Saturday ahead of the two-part qualifying session with Motorsport.tv to carry the coverage (outside of Australia and New Zealand).

When is the Bathurst 12 Hour?

The televised portion kicks off at 12:30pm AEDT before the first part of qualifying which starts at 12:45pm AEDT.

At 1:25pm there will be a special demonstration where Liam Lawson will lap Mount Panorama in a V8-powered Red Bull Formula 1 car.

The second part of qualifying will then take place at 1:55pm AEDT, before the first five rows off the grid are determined by the Top 10 Shootout, which kicks off at 4:10pm AEDT.

On Sunday the race starts at 5:45am AEDT.

Saturday February 4

8:35-9:35 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 5

10:50-11:50 Bathurst 12 Hour – Practice 6

12:45-13:10 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying Part 1

13:25-13:45 Red Bull F1 demonstration

13:55-14:35 Bathurst 12 Hour – Qualifying Part 2

16:10-16:25 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout Part 1

16:35-16:50 Bathurst 12 Hour – Top 10 Shootout Part 2

Sunday February 5

5:45-17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour – Race

How can I watch the Bathurst 12 Hour?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

In Australia the TV broadcast of the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will be shared by Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

On Saturday both networks will begin their coverage at 12:30pm AEDT, right before the beginning of qualifying.

On Sunday the TV coverage will begin on the networks at 5:30am AEDT and then continue until 6pm AEDT.

In New Zealand there will be TV coverage on Sky Sports NZ.

Can I stream the Bathurst 12 Hour?

In Australia the Bathurst 12 Hour coverage can be streamed on either subscription service Kayo or for free via 7Plus.

For viewers outside of the Australian and New Zealand coverage of the race can be streamed on Motorsport.tv.

Watch qualifying here

Watch the race here