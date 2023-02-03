Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1 Next / Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Intercontinental GT Challenge / Bathurst 12 Hours News

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Valentino Rossi made a sensational debut on the Mount Panorama circuit as he topped the second qualifying session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2
Listen to this article

The session, limited to Bronze-ranked drivers, got off to an interrupted start, the red flag making its first appearance of the weekend a few minutes in when Keith Kassulke looped the #52 MARC V8 at The Cutting.

Once the session went green it was Brad Schumacher (#55 Schumacher Audi) and Kenny Habul (#75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes) that initially battled it out at the top.

That battle proved to be incredibly tight, Habul's 2m06.135s leading Schumacher's 2m06.139s with a little over 10 minutes to go.

Read Also:

It was at that point the pair were jumped by Valentino Rossi in the #46 WRT BMW, the MotoGP legend – and Bathurst rookie – having been granted a dispensation for the session despite his Silver driver ranking.

Rossi was still leading when the session was red-flagged again inside the last 10 minutes after Marc Cini hit the wall at The Cutting in the #9 MPC Audi.

When the action resumed Bathurst local Schumacher made his play for top spot, jumping ahead of Rossi with a 2m05.518s right at the flag.

But Rossi was able to respond, the MotoGP legend reclaiming top spot with a 2m05.448s on his final run.

Habul was unable to improve in the closing minutes and had to settle for third ahead of Liam Talbot in the #65 MPC Audi.

Yasser Shahin was fifth fastest in the #777 MPC Audi, one spot clear of GT World Challenge Australia rival Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the #99 Triple Eight Mercedes.

Andrew Fawcett (#10 International Motorsports Audi) and Marcelo Zalloua (#44 Valmont Racing Mercedes) were next while Tony Bates (#24 Volante Rosso Mercedes) and Geoff Emery (#222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes).

Practice continues with another Bronze-only session at 2pm local time.

shares
comments

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1

Bathurst 12 Hour: Habul dominates Practice 3
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Engel lowers record for B12H pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

New Bathurst record for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

SUPC Supercars

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.