All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Sato: Rahal’s Indy 500 car “very different” compared to 2021

Takuma Sato says his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ride has an “interesting” feeling around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, compared to his last stint with the team in 2021.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

RLL has struggled mightily with pace, particularly in qualifying, for the Indianapolis 500 in each of the last two years, with a best start of 21st out of its seven entrants over that time.

Last year featured a low point, with Graham Rahal failing to make the field of 33 as three of its four cars participated in Last Chance qualifying; the other started 29th.

Sato ran full-time with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 before a partial effort with Chip Ganassi Racing last year.

A two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, including 2020 with RLL, Sato expressed his thoughts on the current state of RLL’s cars and revealed that his expertise was greatly desired by co-owner Bobby Rahal.

“Yeah, it was very interesting,” said Sato, 47. “After I departed two years ago, obviously last year was certainly the most challenging year for them at the 500, which is why probably Bobby kept calling me: ‘Taku, when are you going to come back?’

“But I'm very fortunate to be called back to the team. Half of the team members are really familiar faces, and the new members and engineering has been updated so much since I left.

“Really happy to be back in the car, and we are just trying to find the back-to-back [setups], which car is feeling better in terms of the performance. We really need to rely on the engineers, but they're doing a good job.”

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

When pressed by Motorsport.com to shed light on what exactly is “interesting”, the Japanese driver added: “Well, you can't really describe it because the car is mentally, physically it's a very, very similar car, so there is a little bit of manipulation of a setting, it's just the sensation is very different.

“But you could say day by day – from yesterday to today, wind direction is 180 degrees different and the car feels very different too, and that kind of window is very, very narrow. But it's a relative thing, isn't it?

“Today I think we found ourselves happier than last year for sure, and, for me, the car is not there yet, where I want it, but there are some few signs that's quite promising, so we will see for the next few days we can gather together, if we can speed it up.”

Read Also:

Watch: Indy 500: Lundqvist and Ericsson's crashes in practice

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Josef Newgarden: Indy 500 poster boy or paddock pariah?
Next article Marcus Ericsson suffers hard crash in Indy 500 practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash

Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash
Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”
Takuma Sato
More from
Takuma Sato
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test
Former F1 racer Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda

Former F1 racer Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda

Formula 1
Former F1 racer Sato lands executive advisor role at Honda
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season

Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats Power, Lundgaard in strategic battle

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats Power, Lundgaard in strategic battle

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats Power, Lundgaard in strategic battle
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

NASCAR All-Star Race: Qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed

NASCAR All-Star Race: Qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race: Qualifying and pit crew challenge postponed
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
NASCAR All-Star Race: Ty Gibbs fastest in practice at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR All-Star Race: Ty Gibbs fastest in practice at North Wilkesboro

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race: Ty Gibbs fastest in practice at North Wilkesboro
Harvick: Working with Hendrick "a peek behind the curtain"

Harvick: Working with Hendrick "a peek behind the curtain"

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Harvick: Working with Hendrick "a peek behind the curtain"

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global