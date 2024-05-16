Ex-Haas F1 sporting director to lead Juncos IndyCar team

O’Neill, who held the roles of sporting director and team manager at Haas in F1 from 2014-17, steps into a newly created role by JHR and will work alongside current team manager David Morgan.

O’Neill first worked in F1 by spending seven years at Jordan, fulfilling the roles of team manager and chief mechanic. He was then drafted in to set up the Virgin/Marussia team, which later became Manor, for its 2010 debut and assumed the role of team manager until he moved to Haas.

According to JHR, O’Neill will help “the strategic investment Juncos Hollinger Racing continues to make in the team as it advocates for the future of the NTT IndyCar Series through different and unique perspectives”.

“Having spent time getting to know the team over the last several weeks, it is clear that David O’Neill will bring innovative ideas not only to JHR as a team, but to the NTT IndyCar Series as a whole,” said Ricardo Juncos, founder and co-owner of JHR.

“We are thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to doing things a bit differently than any other team in the sport. The addition of his knowledge and expertise will help enable JHR as we prepare for some extraordinary initiatives throughout the 2024 season and beyond.”

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Juncos currently fields ex-Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean, alongside multiple Argentine touring car champion Agustin Canapino.

O’Neill added: “Juncos Hollinger Racing isn’t scared to go where other teams haven’t gone before, which makes them incredibly well poised to build for their future. The team has a number of initiatives planned throughout the next few years, and I am excited to not only be a part of it, but to also help lead the charge side-by-side with the team.”

O’Neill comes directly to JHR from Esses Racing, where he was managing partner and team principal. He also brings extensive experience as a motorsports technical expert and operations consultant following his time at Haas, where he was a key piece in helping launch their endeavor into F1.

“Welcoming David O’Neill as our newly appointed position of team principal is just another example of the dedication and investment, we’re making into the future of JHR by bringing on board the talent we need to achieve our goal of creating a winning team,” said Brad Hollinger, co-owner of JHR.

“I am committed to investing in the human talent, technologic capabilities, and state of the art racing equipment we need to reach our potential. David brings a wealth of sporting management talent to JHR and will help guide our team to new heights – together.”