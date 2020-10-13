IndyCar
Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP
Felix Rosenqvist will leave Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda at season’s end to partner Pato O’Ward in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet team in 2021.

Multiple sources have now confirmed to Motorsport.com that the Swedish driver, who turns 29 in November, will next week end his time at Ganassi where he made his race debut with the team in March 2019, at St. Petersburg.

He will replace Oliver Askew, who will not be returning to the team in 2021, and will partner O’Ward who today was confirmed as remaining at Arrow McLaren SP.

Over his two seasons with Chip Ganassi’s legendary team, Rosenqvist has shone on several occasions, starting with that first race where he qualified third – ahead of team leader Scott Dixon – and led 31 laps before ultimately coming home fourth. He then took pole for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, took an exceedingly close second to Dixon at Mid-Ohio and scored another runner-up finish at Portland.

In the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Rosenqvist overcame a penalty in qualifying to slice through the pack and finish fifth, clinching sixth place in the championship and Rookie of the Year title.

This season started badly, when he crashed out of second place at Texas while closing on race leader Dixon, but at Road America’s second race he triumphed, giving Ganassi a four-out-of-four run to open the season. His best result in the nine races since then has been fifth in the first round of the Harvest Grand Prix double-header, and he currently lies 10th in points.

Rosenqvist’s manager did not immediately respond to Motorsport.com’s request for confirmation, while the team said only that the Arrow McLaren SP 2021 NTT IndyCar Series full driver lineup will be announced in due course.

With Dixon under contract to Ganassi and Marcus Ericsson apparently set to stay in the #8 car, Chip Ganassi has also signed NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson for 2021. Both team and driver are seeking sponsors to run him in a third car at road and street courses, while rumor continues to suggest that this entry will be raced on ovals by Tony Kanaan.

Series IndyCar
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Author David Malsher-Lopez

