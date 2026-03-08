Skip to main content

IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Pit stop mishap hinders Mick Schumacher in oval debut

Mick Schumacher surprised everyone with a strong qualifying performance at the IndyCar oval in Phoenix, but luck was not with him on race day

Markus Lüttgens
Published:
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

It was Mick Schumacher's first real test on an oval track, and it was an emotional roller coaster in the Arizona desert. After a Lap 1 crash in the season-opener in St. Petersburg, the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher put in a brilliant performance in qualifying in Phoenix, placing fourth.

Newgarden, two-time IndyCar champion and eventual race winner, described Schumacher's performance as "shockingly good" on Friday.

In Saturday's race, everything seemed to be going according to plan at first. Schumacher fell to the backend of the top ten as aggressive drivers scattered around him at the start. "I was surprised at how hectic it is out there," Schumacher admitted after the race. "The cars come in really fast, and when one comes in, the guys pull right through."

Pit road issue

Mick Schumacher's oval debut: Between qualifying gala and pit drama

Photo by: Kevin Abele / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

But hopes for a top result were dashed at the first pit stop. A broken pit gun slowed down the team and prevented a quick tire change. "That basically cost us a lap," Schumacher summed up soberly. He found himself at the back of the field and was unable to make up the lost lap.

Instead of fighting for a top ten, the rest of the race turned into an intensive test drive under real conditions for the 26-year-old. Schumacher ultimately finished the race in 18th place, one lap behind winner Newgarden.

Despite the frustrating result, Schumacher is focusing on the positive aspects. Above all, he learned a lot about tire wear in oval racing. "It was a good understanding of the whole situation. You have to understand which direction the wear is going. At a certain point, the front tires were weaker, sometimes the rear."

As for the enjoyment factor, Schumacher said this: "Fun means being able to drive at the front and overtake. I didn't feel that so much this time because the car felt a bit unsettled."

The weekend in Phoenix made two things clear: Schumacher has the pace, but the madly aggressive driving style that rewards drivers at ovals will take some getting used to, and he needs a bit of good fortune as well.

IndyCar now heads back to a street course on March 15 for a new event in Arlington, Texas.

