Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Results
IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Phoenix

Josef Newgarden surged on fresh tires in the closing laps, securing his 33rd career IndyCar win

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Christian Rasmussen was the star of Saturday's 250-lap IndyCar race at Phoenix Raceway, making dozens of passes and dominating much of the race. Unfortunately, it ended in tears as he and Will Power collided in the battle for the lead, damaging both cars.

The incident, which left Rasmussen with a wounded car and Power with a cut tire, triggered the final caution flag of the race. Josef Newgarden was among those who used that yellow flag to get fresh tires, and quickly marched through the field.

Kyle Kirkwood took the lead from the ailing Rasmussen, only for Newgarden to snatch it away and drive off with the race win. Kirkwood finished second, and pole-sitter David Malukas took the final spot on the podium.

Rasmussen slipped back to 14th in the final running order.

Photos from Phoenix - Race

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Fans

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
General view

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Caio Collet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
IndyCar
46
Read Also:

Phoenix IndyCar race results

cla # driver team laps time gap int
1 2 USA Josef Newgarden Team Penske 250 -    
2 27 USA Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global 250 1.7937 1.794 1.794
3 12 USA David Malukas Team Penske 250 2.8412 2.841 1.048
4 5 MEX Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 250 3.9318 3.932 1.091
5 66 AUS Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 250 6.4815 6.482 2.550
6 20 USA Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 250 7.2911 7.291 0.810
7 9 NZL Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 250 8.1647 8.165 0.874
8 3 NZL Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 250 9.8786 9.879 1.714
9 15 USA Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 250 10.4690 10.469 0.590
10 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 250 12.1306 12.131 1.662
11 14 USA Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 250 16.8360 16.836 4.705
12 60 SWE Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 250 17.2139 17.214 0.378
13 7 DEN Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 250 17.6584 17.658 0.445
14 21 DEN Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing 250 18.2862 18.286 0.628
15 19 NOR Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 250 18.9740 18.974 0.688
16 26 AUS Will Power Andretti Global 249 1 lap    
17 28 SWE Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 249 0.9906 1 Lap 0.991
18 47 GER Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 248 1 lap    
19 4 BRA Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 248 1 lap    
20 6 USA Nolan Siegel Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 247 2 laps    
21 77 USA Ray Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing 246 3 laps    
22 76 HOL Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing 245 4 laps    
23 45 GBR Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 140 109 laps    
24 10 ESP Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 21 228 laps    
25 18 FRA Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 0 249 laps    

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix
Next article Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Phoenix
Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

Complete IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Complete IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix

NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible