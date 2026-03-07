Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Phoenix
Josef Newgarden surged on fresh tires in the closing laps, securing his 33rd career IndyCar win
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway
Christian Rasmussen was the star of Saturday's 250-lap IndyCar race at Phoenix Raceway, making dozens of passes and dominating much of the race. Unfortunately, it ended in tears as he and Will Power collided in the battle for the lead, damaging both cars.
The incident, which left Rasmussen with a wounded car and Power with a cut tire, triggered the final caution flag of the race. Josef Newgarden was among those who used that yellow flag to get fresh tires, and quickly marched through the field.
Kyle Kirkwood took the lead from the ailing Rasmussen, only for Newgarden to snatch it away and drive off with the race win. Kirkwood finished second, and pole-sitter David Malukas took the final spot on the podium.
Rasmussen slipped back to 14th in the final running order.
Phoenix IndyCar race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|team
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|250
|-
|2
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|250
|1.7937
|1.794
|1.794
|3
|12
|David Malukas
|Team Penske
|250
|2.8412
|2.841
|1.048
|4
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|3.9318
|3.932
|1.091
|5
|66
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|250
|6.4815
|6.482
|2.550
|6
|20
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|250
|7.2911
|7.291
|0.810
|7
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|250
|8.1647
|8.165
|0.874
|8
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|250
|9.8786
|9.879
|1.714
|9
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|250
|10.4690
|10.469
|0.590
|10
|8
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|250
|12.1306
|12.131
|1.662
|11
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|250
|16.8360
|16.836
|4.705
|12
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|250
|17.2139
|17.214
|0.378
|13
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|17.6584
|17.658
|0.445
|14
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|250
|18.2862
|18.286
|0.628
|15
|19
|Dennis Hauger
|Dale Coyne Racing
|250
|18.9740
|18.974
|0.688
|16
|26
|Will Power
|Andretti Global
|249
|1 lap
|17
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|249
|0.9906
|1 Lap
|0.991
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|248
|1 lap
|19
|4
|Caio Collet
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|248
|1 lap
|20
|6
|Nolan Siegel
|Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|247
|2 laps
|21
|77
|Ray Robb Sting
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|246
|3 laps
|22
|76
|Rinus VeeKay
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|245
|4 laps
|23
|45
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|140
|109 laps
|24
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|228 laps
|25
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Dale Coyne Racing
|0
|249 laps
