Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Complete IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix

There's been a change at the top of the championship standings after Palou wrecked early in the race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

The second race of the 2026 IndyCar season is complete, and Alex Palou is no longer leading the way. Just 22 laps into his 100th career start, Palou's race ended in a crash on the frontstretch.

Josef Newgarden went on to win the race, and the two-time champion is now sitting atop the points standings. The Team Penske driver now leads Kyle Kirkwood by five points. Palou has fallen to fifth, 19 points adrift of the lead.

Will Power's difficult start with Andretti continues, sitting 22nd in points after a crash in St. Pete and a cut tire while battling for the lead at Phoenix. Dennis Hauger leads the rookie class, and the reigning Indy NXT champion is eleventh overall. 

IndyCar now head to Arlington for a new street race in Texas.

Photos from Phoenix - Race

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Fans

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
General view

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Caio Collet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
IndyCar
46
Read Also:

2026 IndyCar points after Phoenix (Race 2 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Josef Newgarden 78
2 Kyle Kirkwood 73
3 Scott McLaughlin 66
4 Pato O'Ward 63
5 Alex Palou  59
6 David Malukas  56
7 Christian Lundgaard 54
8 Marcus Armstrong 50
9 Marcus Ericsson 43
10 Alexander Rossi 42
11 Dennis Hauger 36
12 Felix Rosenqvist 36
13 Scott Dixon 35
14 Kyffin Simpson 35
15 Graham Rahal 34
16 Rinus VeeKay  30
17 Romain Grosjean  29
18 Christian Rasmussen 28
19 Santino Ferrucci  25
20 Louis Foster 24
21 Caio Collett  24
22 Will Power 23
23 Nolan Siegel  20
24 Sting Ray Robb 18
25 Mick Schumacher  17

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix
Next article Will Power “ran me into the wall” says Rasmussen after IndyCar clash

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Phoenix
Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Phoenix

NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
NASCAR penalizes Zane Smith, ejects car chief after unapproved adjustments

Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Official race results: 2026 IndyCar at Phoenix

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible