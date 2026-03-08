Complete IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix

The second race of the 2026 IndyCar season is complete, and Alex Palou is no longer leading the way. Just 22 laps into his 100th career start, Palou's race ended in a crash on the frontstretch.

Josef Newgarden went on to win the race, and the two-time champion is now sitting atop the points standings. The Team Penske driver now leads Kyle Kirkwood by five points. Palou has fallen to fifth, 19 points adrift of the lead.

Will Power's difficult start with Andretti continues, sitting 22nd in points after a crash in St. Pete and a cut tire while battling for the lead at Phoenix. Dennis Hauger leads the rookie class, and the reigning Indy NXT champion is eleventh overall.

IndyCar now head to Arlington for a new street race in Texas.

Photos from Phoenix - Race

2026 IndyCar points after Phoenix (Race 2 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points 1 Josef Newgarden 78 2 Kyle Kirkwood 73 3 Scott McLaughlin 66 4 Pato O'Ward 63 5 Alex Palou 59 6 David Malukas 56 7 Christian Lundgaard 54 8 Marcus Armstrong 50 9 Marcus Ericsson 43 10 Alexander Rossi 42 11 Dennis Hauger 36 12 Felix Rosenqvist 36 13 Scott Dixon 35 14 Kyffin Simpson 35 15 Graham Rahal 34 16 Rinus VeeKay 30 17 Romain Grosjean 29 18 Christian Rasmussen 28 19 Santino Ferrucci 25 20 Louis Foster 24 21 Caio Collett 24 22 Will Power 23 23 Nolan Siegel 20 24 Sting Ray Robb 18 25 Mick Schumacher 17