Foster not “a second choice” after losing Lundgaard - Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is pushing for brighter days ahead, with the hope that its newest signing, Louis Foster, is a significant part of its future.

The climb back from the depths of its woeful 2024 season won’t happen overnight, but RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal is determined to keep pushing forward and that starts with the addition - courtesy of a multi-year deal - of Indy NXT champion Foster.

“Well, I don't think there's any doubt that we feel that Louis can run up front,” Rahal said. “I think that's the goal, obviously, and I don't think there's any question of that.

“As I've said, the way he's raced this year in particular, where I was able to watch quite a bit of it, I think all the elements are there in my estimation."

There is no denying how eager RLL is to bounce back after this season's on-track results. There was also the midseason surprise of Christian Lundgaard, once thought to be a pillar of the organization’s future, confirming his departure at season’s end after being announced as part of Arrow McLaren’s 2025 roster.

RLL also failed to have any of its three full-time drivers (Pietro Fittipaldi, Graham Rahal and Lundgaard) finish in the top 10 of the championship, along with scoring only one podium on the year that came courtesy of the now-departed Lundgaard (third, Indianapolis road course). Roughly a week after the season ended, the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to RLL’s headquarters, with the exact reasoning yet to be officially confirmed. And recently, Forbes confirmed that one of RLL’s major sponsors, Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain in nine Midwestern states based in West Des Moines, Iowa, would not be returning.

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Still, Rahal is looking ahead to 2025.



“Yes, we're disappointed that we weren't able to continue with Christian. But… I don't look at this as a second choice or whatever. I think Louis has proven his worth and has earned the situation, and we're committed to working with him and helping him in every way so he can be successful.



“I think having Graham as a teammate, a lot of experience there, a lot of experience, and has still shown competitive speeds this year, seven top-10 qualifyings I believe it was, which is pretty hard to do these days.



“I think it's a good combination. I just liked the way Louis carried himself and how he acts, and I think he's just a class guy. I think for sure that's why we look at him as a long-term opportunity for us, because I think he can figure in races and in championships in the years to come.”

Louis Foster, Andretti Global Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The 21-year-old Foster enjoyed a monstrous campaign in Indy NXT, winning eight of 14 races while also snatching a total of seven poles, 12 podiums and leading 362 of 640 total laps en route to the title.

For Rahal, all of that success stood out amongst a pool of talented drivers still vying for a seat for next year.



“Well, clearly one thing I really like is the fact that, as you remember, this year we tested (Formula 2 race winner) Zane Maloney, for example, at the Indy Road Course,” Rahal said. “Really sharp young guy, did a very good job for us. There's no question he'll do very well in his future.



"There's a lot of guys in Formula 2 that have graduated into IndyCar, and that's clearly an opportunity -- that's clearly a proven entryway into IndyCar with Christian and (Alex) Palou and others.



“But I think Indy NXT has proven itself to be just as good, and frankly I think there's an advantage in Indy NXT because you have familiarity with the circuits and on the ovals in particular.



“I believe that there are a lot of young guys waiting in the wings. And as I've said before, there's a lot of guys that are -- I retired at 45, and there's a lot of guys that are knocking on that door right now. The next few years we're going to see this kind of graduation of a lot of young guys and perhaps young ladies coming into IndyCar through either Indy NXT or Formula 2.”