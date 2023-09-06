Subscribe
Previous / HMD Motorsports set for IndyCar split with Dale Coyne Racing
IndyCar / Portland News

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Juri Vips says he enjoyed a “very clean race” after making his IndyCar Series debut at Portland International Raceway on Sunday.

By:
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The Estonian enjoyed a solid outing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, finishing exactly where he qualified: 18th.

He went start to finish without any interruptions and was the top finisher – and rookie – among the lapped cars.

“Awesome to get through the race distance,” Vips said. “Just wasn't used to how long the race is; the F2 races are much, much shorter.

“Being out of the car the whole year, it was definitely a test for me. I think it was actually a decent race. We avoided the messes at the start. The only real problem was the first stint and the first pit stop, but other than that, it was a very clean race.

“We need to see with the engineers what happened exactly, but we just struggled to get any rear tire tempt through the whole stint. Even at the end, it felt like the rears weren't in. We really struggled on the reds there.

“I think it was quite okay, kept it on the road. We completed the race. We're in the Leaders Circle [top-22 in points] now, so we did what we came here to do. It definitely wasn't the best weekend in terms of results, but now having the experience of this we can definitely build on a lot going into Laguna.”

Read Also:
Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, pit stop

Juri Vips, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, pit stop

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

While there were some similarities to driving a Formula 2 car, where Vips, 23, drove from 2020-22, there was also a steep learning curve in the nuances of an Indy car that he was forced to adjust to.

“The steering effort is similar to F2, I would say, on these,” Vips said. “But there is overtake, which we don't have an F2.

“There are [track] bars that the good guys, they adjust them very well and they know exactly what they're doing. I'm just sort of reacting to situations instead of preempting them.

“Experience really matters in this series. There was a lot of new things. The pit stops are different. You know, you go to neutral, whereas in Europe since there's no refueling on pit stops, you just keep it in first.

“There's a lot of things that were new to me.”

Vip is in the frame for a full-time ride with the team next year, and when asked if competing in IndyCar is something he wants more of, he replied: “Yeah, definitely.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

HMD Motorsports set for IndyCar split with Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Joey Barnes
Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts" Bryan and Colton Herta IndyCar ride swap at Laguna Seca "off the charts"

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Indy NXT

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Jüri Vips More from
Jüri Vips
Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot Rahal: Vips “paid a huge price” for mistake that cost F1 shot

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races Juri Vips gets IndyCar shot with Rahal in final two races

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Prime
Prime
Formula European Masters

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”

Rahal warns IndyCar rivals “our race car is better than our qualifying car”

Rahal warns IndyCar rivals “our race car is better than our qualifying car”

IndyCar
Portland

Rahal warns IndyCar rivals “our race car is better than our qualifying car” Rahal warns IndyCar rivals “our race car is better than our qualifying car”

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Latest news

F1 exclusive: Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home"

F1 exclusive: Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home"

F1 Formula 1

F1 exclusive: Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home" F1 exclusive: Why Massa's legal team believes it can "bring the trophy home"

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires WRC Greece: Neuville heads charging Rovanpera, Loubet retires

Muller likely to return to Peugeot WEC line-up for Bahrain

Muller likely to return to Peugeot WEC line-up for Bahrain

WEC WEC

Muller likely to return to Peugeot WEC line-up for Bahrain Muller likely to return to Peugeot WEC line-up for Bahrain

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

FE Formula E

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe