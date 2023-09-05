Subscribe
Previous / Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Next / Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
IndyCar News

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Arrow McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist will join Meyer Shank Racing in the IndyCar Series next season, replacing 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud.

James Newbold
By:
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Pagenaud has been forced onto the sidelines ever since a heavy crash in practice for the Mid-Ohio round in July, triggered by an apparent brake failure, left him with post-concussion symptoms and curtailed his campaign.

A host of drivers have filled in for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, with former Ed Carpenter Racing driver Conor Daly, MSR's IMSA champion Tom Blomqvist and Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist each taking turns at the wheel.

Lundqvist has since signed for Chip Ganassi Racing, while Blomqvist will take over the sister MSR car full-time as Helio Castroneves moves into an Indy-only programme with a third entry.

With Pagenaud's future in question, MSR has turned to Rosenqvist who has signed a multi-year agreement.

“I’m super excited to start the next chapter of my IndyCar career together with MSR,” said Rosenqvist. “This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together.

“I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom again. I’m ready to start working together and getting the next season started.”

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Team boss Mike Shank said: “We’re very excited to have our 2024 IndyCar plans finalised and to welcome Felix to the team.

“Felix has been someone that has been on our radar for quite some time now and everything lined up this year to work something out with him.

“It’s no secret that we’ve had a difficult season, with some things out of our control and some things in our control. I think we are all looking forward to resetting completely, starting over and getting to work.

“I think Tom and Felix will work great together and really feed off of each other.

“We will also have Helio with us at every race to provide his feedback and advice which will be an added bonus, so I think we’re in for a solid year ahead.”

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his departure from the squad, Pagenaud released a statement on social media.

“I would like to wish MSR all the best and thank Mike Shank, Jim Meyer, and the whole team for the valuable experiences I have gathered through the last two years,” he said.

“I wish we could have achieved more together over the last two seasons and win races but we could not make it happen.

“For now my goal is to fully focus on myself and recuperating. It is a slow process and I continue to work with the doctors and do what it necessary to get my health back to 100%.”

Rosenqvist’s place at Arrow McLaren is expected to be filled by David Malukas, who entered the frame once it became apparent that two-time champion Alex Palou had decided to stay at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

DTM

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Simon Pagenaud More from
Simon Pagenaud
Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

IndyCar
Portland

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

IndyCar

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Iowa

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement Lundqvist returns for Indianapolis IndyCar race, MSR plans Friday announcement

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

IndL Indy NXT

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe