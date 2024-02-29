IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500
The leadership of the IndyCar Series are aiming to have a charter system finalized before this year’s Indianapolis 500.
Pre-race atmosphere
Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles met with a small group of reporters on Thursday to discuss various topics surrounding the sport, including an IndyCar version of a NASCAR-like charter system concept.
NASCAR implemented the system in 2016, allowing owners with possession of a charter to have a guaranteed spot in each race and collect more prize money.
Miles shared the latest meetings with IndyCar team owners happened on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing development.
“The way we explained it to them, the way we see it is that look, we've sort of put out a couple of different concepts for charters in previous team owner meetings, and frankly, not been very close to consensus on what it might look like,” Miles said.
“Yesterday, we aired another kind of high-level starting point for the concept of charters that maybe we'll have more traction. And we're going to work with a smaller group of team owners to get that developed. We'd like to see it fully developed and adopted before the 500 in coming weeks.”
When asked by Motorsport.com if the push to implement a charter system within that desired timeframe is to enable guaranteed entries into this year’s Indy 500, thus breaking tradition of the fastest 33 qualifiers – which has been rumored – Miles shared the current stance.
“I guess they're related,” Miles said.
“The reason we'd like to get on with this is first of all, we've been talking about it for a while and okay, let's figure it out. Let's really lock up with the teams to figure out what's satisfactory. What would create value for them and for the series.
“It's not this May. I just feel like we've restarted seemed like we had some pretty good feedback from the third sort of starting point for discussions that we talked about with them yesterday. I think by tomorrow, I will finish with Jay (Frye, President of IndyCar) putting together a smaller group of team owners to really work intensively to try to come up with something that ought to make sense for the for the series broadly, and the others. We just want to get it done.”
And how the charter system could be implemented immediately is by pulling from final results of the 2023 season.
“Another element that we were talking about is that we might start it such that last year's results, and the teams that we expect to be on the grid full time this year, could be the initial charter members,” Miles said.
“So, if it's going to be based on the composition of the grid at the beginning of this year, I mean, the grid for the IndyCar Series broadly, then the sooner we get we get locked in, I think the more sense that will make.
“The discussion in our timing isn't driven by trying to sort out exactly what happens on the grid for the Indianapolis 500. Although obviously, that's going to be a point of discussion.
“I'll just tell you, in the proposal we put out yesterday, we said, ‘We want you to think about this without the assurance of charter members having automatic starting positions on the grid for the 500.’ That’s what we aired, and of course, we immediately heard a lot of other team owners saying, ‘Woah, that’s really important.’
"So, it’s a key discussion point, for sure.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro
Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro
F1 live: Final Bahrain GP practice as it happens
F1 live: Final Bahrain GP practice as it happens F1 live: Final Bahrain GP practice as it happens
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
FIA and F1 chiefs due to discuss Horner situation
FIA and F1 chiefs due to discuss Horner situation FIA and F1 chiefs due to discuss Horner situation
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments