IndyCar

Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”

The momentum continues to move in a positive direction with IndyCar’s hybrid system after three days of testing earlier this week.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alexander Rossi, Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing

Alexander Rossi, Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing

Penske Entertainment

Four teams – Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Team Penske – took part in the latest running Feb. 20-22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2.21-mile road course layout.

Each day featured one driver per team behind the wheel. Per IndyCar, “12 drivers combined to turn 1,202 trouble-free laps” that spanned 2,656 miles when the checkered flag fell on the test. Team Penske’s Will Power logged the most laps at 150, while the likes of reigning and two-time series champion Alex Palou (CGR), Colton Herta (Andretti), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) and Callum Ilott (Arrow McLaren), who was standing in for the injured David Malukas, all went over 100 laps as well.

Other drivers at the test included Marcus Armstrong (CGR), Scott Dixon (CGR), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti), Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) and Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren)

“Lot of laps turned on the hybrid again during this test with minimal challenges,” Rossi said.

“We still don’t know what the rules will be surrounding its use, so knowing how it will impact race strategy is a question we are all asking. I look forward to its introduction onto the car at some point this year.”

The hybrid power unit, which is a collaboration between Chevrolet and Honda, is a system that is being added to the current 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. 

The system consists of a Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Energy Storage System (ESS), which are both placed inside the bellhousing. While push-to-pass will still be available on road and street circuits with the hybrid, the strategy of automatic or manual deployment following regeneration of power, which has been tested on ovals and road courses, remains unknown.

“The car and hybrid system have made huge gains over the last few months as far as reliability and performance,” Herta said.

“It adds an interesting element for the drivers. There’s still a lot to learn from it, but from the testing we’ve done, it seems like it will make racing a bit more interesting. It gives us drivers more crucial decisions to make inside the car.”

Palou added: “It was very fun to be back in the Honda hybrid. We had quite a bit of running, progressing through all of the systems, and making sure everything is perfect. We got a lot of mileage, which was the target. The weather was great, and it was nice to be back in the car, so can’t wait to get the season started and to see the hybrid on the track.”

IndyCar officials have yet to commit to an official launch date of the hybrid since delaying it from the start of the season on March 10 until sometime after the Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

Another test for the hybrid unit is tentatively scheduled for March 28-29 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, with AJ Foyt Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

