NBC Sports, IndyCar confirm broadcast schedule for 2024 season
The broadcast start times for the 2024 IndyCar season, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, have been revealed by NBC Sports and the series.
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Takuma Sato, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, start
Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
The upcoming campaign will feature 11 events airing on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at noon ET Sunday, March 10.
The $1 Million Challenge made-for-TV non-points exhibition race at The Thermal Club just outside of Palm Springs, California, will be showcased also be showcased on NBC and Peacock at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 24.
Although a switch to the season finale was announced last week, with Nashville Superspeedway taking the place of the city’s downtown street event, the race will remain on NBC and Peacock and air at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 15.
“I can’t wait for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season to begin, and what a way to kick things off in St. Petersburg again on NBC,” said Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion.
“We’ll be returning with our two goals in focus – winning the Indianapolis 500 and winning the championship – and I know our entire team is counting down the days until we have a chance to put all our hard work and preparation this offseason to the test.”
The Grand Prix of Long Beach, which stands as the second round of the championship, will be the first to be broadcast on USA Network and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 21. Coverage of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, May 19, while the race will be featured on the two networks beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.
The Milwaukee Mile, returning to the schedule for the first time since 2015, will have its doubleheader round split, with the first race on Saturday, Aug. 31 aired exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the second race will be shown on USA Network and Peacock on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
“The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series is going to bring quite a bit of change to the schedule, changes that should be exciting for our fans watching the broadcasts and in-person,” said Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, defending race winner of the Indianapolis 500.
“New races at The Thermal Club and The Milwaukee Mile bring new venues to the schedule, and crowning a champion in my hometown, Nashville, will be must-see television. The Indianapolis 500 is always thrilling, and when you combine it all together, you get a schedule that fans will not want to miss.”
Peacock is once again providing comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 season, which includes the exclusive race on the Streets of Toronto for a third consecutive year at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 21.
The only start time not confirmed to this point is the third points round at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 28, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock.
Throughout the season, Peacock will present over 120 hours of coverage, including nearly exclusive coverage of every qualifying and practice session in 2024. Additionally, coverage surrounding the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, all INDY NXT by Firestone races, race day warmups and full-event race replays will be available on the platform.
The 2023 IndyCar Series schedule:
|
Date
|
Race/Track
|
Network/Platform
|
Time (ET)
|
Sun., March 10
|
Streets of St. Petersburg
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Noon
|
Sun., March 24
|
The Thermal Club
|
NBC, Peacock
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Sun., April 21
|
Streets of Long Beach
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
3 p.m.
|
Sun., April 28
|
Barber Motorsports Park
|
NBC, Peacock
|
TBD
|
Sat., May 11
|
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
|
NBC, Peacock
|
3 p.m.
|
Sun., May 19
|
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
|
NBC, Peacock
|
3 p.m.
|
Sun., May 26
|
108th Indianapolis 500
|
NBC, Peacock
|
11 a.m.
|
Sun., June 2
|
Streets of Detroit
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
Noon
|
Sun., June 9
|
Road America
|
NBC, Peacock
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Sun., June 23
|
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
6 p.m.
|
Sun., July 7
|
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|
NBC, Peacock
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Sat., July 13
|
Iowa Speedway – Race 1
|
NBC, Peacock
|
8 p.m.
|
Sun., July 14
|
Iowa Speedway – Race 2
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Noon
|
Sun., July 21
|
Streets of Toronto
|
Peacock
|
1 p.m.
|
Sat., Aug. 17
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
6 p.m.
|
Sun., Aug. 25
|
Portland International Raceway
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
3 p.m.
|
Sat., Aug. 31
|
Milwaukee Mile – Race 1
|
Peacock
|
6 p.m.
|
Sun., Sept. 1
|
Milwaukee Mile – Race 2
|
USA Network, Peacock
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Sun., Sept. 15
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
NBC, Peacock
|
3 p.m.
Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+
First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+ First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost
Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash
Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash
Blaney "sick of paying" for bad pushes after vicious Duel crash
Blaney "sick of paying" for bad pushes after vicious Duel crash Blaney "sick of paying" for bad pushes after vicious Duel crash
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
New Mercedes already ‘feels nicer’ to drive, says Russell
New Mercedes already ‘feels nicer’ to drive, says Russell New Mercedes already ‘feels nicer’ to drive, says Russell
F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season
F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season F1 testing results: Max Verstappen tops opening day of 2024 pre-season
2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris
2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen heads first day by 1.1s from Norris
Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven
Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments