IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin will start from pole position in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday 26 May, after qualifying at a speed of 234.220mph.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, and Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet Front Row Photo

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The 30-year-old Kiwi will lead the 33-car field to the green flag for a three-wide rolling start across 11 rows for the 200-lap, 500-mile race.

In a Penske sweep, its first since 1988, Will Power will start from the middle of the front row, with Josef Newgarden on the outside.

Indy 500 grid: McLaughlin on pole from Power, Newgarden

   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Time Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3

2'33.7017

 234.220
2 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12

+0.1990

2'33.9007

 233.917
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2

+0.2709

2'33.9726

 233.808
4 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7

+0.7452

2'34.4469

 233.090
5 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17

+0.9066

2'34.6083

 232.846
6 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14

+1.0093

2'34.7110

 232.692
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21

+1.0640

2'34.7657

 232.610
8 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5

+1.0812

2'34.7829

 232.584
9 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60

+1.2669

2'34.9686

 232.305
10 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75

+1.3561

2'35.0578

 232.171
11 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27

+2.1473

2'35.8490

 230.993
12 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23

+2.4350

2'36.1367

 230.567
13 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26

+1.2599

2'34.9616

 232.316
14 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10

+1.2665

2'34.9682

 232.306
15 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6

+1.3167

2'35.0184

 232.230
16 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11

+1.3487

2'35.0504

 232.183
17 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20

+1.4591

2'35.1608

 232.017
18 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4

+1.5052

2'35.2069

 231.948
19 United States M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 98

+1.5441

2'35.2458

 231.890
20 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 06

+1.5570

2'35.2587

 231.871
21 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9

+1.5706

2'35.2723

 231.851
22 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78

+1.5733

2'35.2750

 231.847
23
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41

+1.5871

2'35.2888

 231.826
24
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 33

+1.6835

2'35.3852

 231.682
25 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66

+1.7537

2'35.4554

 231.578
26 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77

+1.7965

2'35.4982

 231.514
27 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8

+1.8017

2'35.5034

 231.506
28 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45

+1.8291

2'35.5308

 231.465
29 United States C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 24

+1.9786

2'35.6803

 231.243
30 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30

+2.0751

2'35.7768

 231.100
31 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51

+2.7573

2'36.4590

 230.092
32 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28

+2.8020

2'36.5037

 230.027
33 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15

+2.8379

2'36.5396

 229.974
View full results  

What happened in Fast Six qualifying?

Last of the drivers to run as the track temperature dropped, McLaughlin also had the benefit of seeing the runs of Newgarden and Power who went before him.

He tore some mighty laps in the mid-234mph bracket to average a record-breaking 234.220mph four-lap average, 0.003mph faster than Alex Palou’s pole speed of last year.

Power lapped 0.199s slower over the four laps, for a 233.917mph average. Newgarden managed 233.808mph, which was 0.2709s off pole.

Alexander Rossi was best of the rest for Arrow McLaren, setting 233.090mph, which was almost a quarter of a second off McLaughlin’s pace. His NASCAR star team-mate Kyle Larson was hugely impressive on his way to fifth at 232.846mph.

Santino Ferrucci was the slowest of the pole contenders, a loose effort resulting in 232.692mph – which was over a second away from P1.

Indy 500 Fast Six qualifying times: McLaughlin takes pole

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 4

2'33.7017

   234.220
2 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 4

+0.1990

2'33.9007

 0.1990 233.917
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 4

+0.2709

2'33.9726

 0.0719 233.808
4 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 4

+0.7452

2'34.4469

 0.4743 233.090
5 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 4

+0.9066

2'34.6083

 0.1614 232.846
6 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 4

+1.0093

2'34.7110

 0.1027 232.692
View full results  

What happened in Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying?

McLaughlin ripped the 10-mile run around the 2.5-mile oval in 233.492mph, beating Power by 0.0056s – which crucially meant he’d run last in the Fast Six.

Newgarden was third again, on 233.286mph, and was over a tenth off the pace.

Missing the cut were Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) – which ensured his third top-10 start with three different teams.

Kyle Kirkwood will start just outside the top 10 after being forced to lift on his run with Andretti Global, while Ryan Hunter-Reay worked wonders to make the Fast 12 in the one-off Dreyer and Reinbold entry.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, DRR-CUSICK MOTORSPORTS Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay, DRR-CUSICK MOTORSPORTS Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Indy 500 Top 12 qualifying times: McLaughlin fastest

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 4

2'34.1809

   233.492
2 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 4

+0.0056

2'34.1865

 0.0056 233.483
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 4

+0.1359

2'34.3168

 0.1303 233.286
4 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 4

+0.2783

2'34.4592

 0.1424 233.071
5 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 4

+0.4660

2'34.6469

 0.1877 232.788
6 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 4

+0.5097

2'34.6906

 0.0437 232.723
7 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 4

+0.5848

2'34.7657

 0.0751 232.610
8 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 4

+0.6020

2'34.7829

 0.0172 232.584
9 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 4

+0.7877

2'34.9686

 0.1857 232.305
10 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 4

+0.8769

2'35.0578

 0.0892 232.171
11 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 4

+1.6681

2'35.8490

 0.7912 230.993
12 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23 4

+1.9558

2'36.1367

 0.2877 230.567
View full results  

What happened in Indy 500 Day 1 qualifying?

Power was fastest with a speed of 233.758mph, ahead of McLaughlin and Newgarden.

Expected heavy hitters to miss the Top 12 were Andretti Global’s Colton Herta, reigning champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), who will start 13th and 14th respectively.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves starts 20th for Meyer Shank Racing, one spot ahead of six-time series champion Scott Dixon (CGR). Pietro Fittipaldi (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) was the last of the cars to avoid last-chance qualifying and will start 30th.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Indy 500 Day 1 qualifying times: Power fastest

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 4

2'34.0053

   233.758
2 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 4

+0.2810

2'34.2863

 0.2810 233.332
3 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 4

+0.3071

2'34.3124

 0.0261 233.293
4 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 4

+0.4556

2'34.4609

 0.1485 233.069
5 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 4

+0.6581

2'34.6634

 0.2025 232.764
6 United States K. Larson Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick 17 4

+0.7912

2'34.7965

 0.1331 232.563
7 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 4

+0.8021

2'34.8074

 0.0109 232.547
8 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 4

+0.8362

2'34.8415

 0.0341 232.496
9 Japan T. Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 75 4

+0.8513

2'34.8566

 0.0151 232.473
10 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 4

+0.8773

2'34.8826

 0.0260 232.434
11 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 4

+0.8877

2'34.8930

 0.0104 232.419
12 United States R. Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 23 4

+0.9100

2'34.9153

 0.0223 232.385
13 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 4

+0.9563

2'34.9616

 0.0463 232.316
14 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 4

+0.9629

2'34.9682

 0.0066 232.306
15 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6 4

+1.0131

2'35.0184

 0.0502 232.230
16 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 4

+1.0451

2'35.0504

 0.0320 232.183
17 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 4

+1.1555

2'35.1608

 0.1104 232.017
18 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 4

+1.2016

2'35.2069

 0.0461 231.948
19 United States M. Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 98 4

+1.2405

2'35.2458

 0.0389 231.890
20 Brazil H. Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 06 4

+1.2534

2'35.2587

 0.0129 231.871
21 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 4

+1.2670

2'35.2723

 0.0136 231.851
22 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 4

+1.2697

2'35.2750

 0.0027 231.847
23
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 4

+1.2835

2'35.2888

 0.0138 231.826
24
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
 33 4

+1.3799

2'35.3852

 0.0964 231.682
25 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 4

+1.4501

2'35.4554

 0.0702 231.578
26 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 4

+1.4929

2'35.4982

 0.0428 231.514
27 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 4

+1.4981

2'35.5034

 0.0052 231.506
28 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 4

+1.5255

2'35.5308

 0.0274 231.465
29 United States C. Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports 24 4

+1.6750

2'35.6803

 0.1495 231.243
30 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 4

+1.7715

2'35.7768

 0.0965 231.100
31 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 4

+1.9534

2'35.9587

 0.1819 230.830
32 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 4

+1.9978

2'36.0031

 0.0444 230.765
33 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 4

+2.0516

2'36.0569

 0.0538 230.685
34
N. Siegel Dale Coyne Racing
 18 4

+3.6985

2'37.7038

 1.6469 228.276
View full results  

What happened in Indy 500 last-chance qualifying?

There was a huge scare for 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (Andretti), who miscounted his laps and backed off after the white flag on his first run. He had to run again and jumped to P2 with just minutes remaining.

Graham Rahal also went through the mill for the second consecutive season, his lack of speed in his Honda-powered No. 15 RLLR machine sparking memories of his painful 2023 Bump Day exit.

Katherine Legge (Dale Coyne Racing) hit the top spot despite two huge moments, an early wiggle at Turn 1 and then a big understeer at Turn 2 on her final tour, on her wild four-lap run for 230.092mph.

Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Nolan Siegel found himself bumped, so he made one final attempt. He produced an opening lap of 229.288mph before clipping the wall on the exit of Turn 1 on lap two, which caused him to lose control and spin into the Turn 2 barriers. He was unhurt.

Indy 500 Last-Chance qualifying results: Siegel bumped

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 4

2'36.4590

   230.092
2 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 4

+0.0447

2'36.5037

 0.0447 230.027
3 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 4

+0.0806

2'36.5396

 0.0359 229.974
4
N. Siegel Dale Coyne Racing
 18 4

+0.3584

2'36.8174

 0.2778 229.566
View full results  
