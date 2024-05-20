All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole

Scott McLaughlin says he will savor his stirring record-breaking run to capture pole for the 108th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

McLaughlin set a memorable record-setting four-lap average of 234.220mph having set off as the last of the Fast Six, scoring Penske’s 19th Indy 500 pole.

Team-mates Will Power and defending race winner Josef Newgarden will start alongside McLaughlin - the trio giving legendary team owner Roger Penske his first front-row lockout for the race since 1988, when Rick Mears sat on pole, alongside Danny Sullivan and Al Unser Sr.

Read Also:

While this outing marked the seventh pole of McLaughlin’s career, there are definitely plans to celebrate it before shifting focus to next Sunday’s 500-mile race.

“Yeah, definitely, we have next week but very proud of the crew,” said McLaughlin when asked if celebrations were due.

“It's our first front-row sweep since 1988. To do it now with these two boys (Power and Newgarden) but also Roger's house, and I think we're all really happy for Roger. It's been a tough few years, obviously, at least with the car speed.

“Josef winning last year was fantastic, but a lot of the objective was to bring faster cars, and I think we certainly have, obviously. So proud of the effort.

“That was just a gnarly run. It was so cool, man. Really proud of everyone.”

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The New Zealander came into the event with a best starting spot of 14th - achieved last year - in three previous starts. However, this surging run certainly helped signal his arrival.

“Welcome to the party,” he said. “The Pennzoil Chevy was unreal.

“There’s so much pride in being able to do it. I’m working hard. Indy hasn’t been kind to me, and a lot of it was my doing. I need to work on things. This is the first step. The Thirsty 3s, baby, we’re coming.”

McLaughlin admitted that reality in the cockpit came pretty quickly upon seeing the opening lap speed pull up on the steering wheel before sending it into Turn 1 for another round.

“Holy cow,” he said of his reaction. “Just don't spray it.

“Just wanted to make sure I brought it home. Look, we work really hard to get a really good balance in the Fast 12, and I felt like my best run of the weekend was actually the Fast 12. I knew going last was going to be an advantage, and we used it.

“To execute the way we have as a team, that's what's really cool. You see the time, and then it's all about just executing. After that your weight jacker and figuring out, ok, what was the car doing and what do you think the car is going to do the next lap. So, you are playing with bars and weight jacker and trying to hold on to it.

“Yeah, we all have been really working on that this week and understanding it, and I was glad I was able to put it to the test when it mattered the most.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole
Next article Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future
Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s

Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s
Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
Scott McLaughlin
More from
Scott McLaughlin
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Indy 500 qualifying: McLaughlin beats Power in Fast 12 by 0.009mph

Indy 500 qualifying: McLaughlin beats Power in Fast 12 by 0.009mph

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 qualifying: McLaughlin beats Power in Fast 12 by 0.009mph
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win

NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race: Joey Logano runs away with $1 million win
Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole

Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Will Power: Racing gods don’t want me to have Indy 500 pole
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed

NAS NASCAR Cup
2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global