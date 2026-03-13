IndyCar drivers praise Fast Six qualifying format change for Arlington

Several drivers are looking forward to the new qualifying format for this weekend’s inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.

The traditional “knockout” style for the first and second segments remain unchanged, but the Fast Six will have new single-car, single-lap qualifying runs in the fight for pole. The new format will see the sixth-fastest qualifier from Segment 2 go out first during the Fast Six and work toward the fastest from the previous round.

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Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood was among those supportive of the qualifying alteration.

“I think it's a great idea,” Kirkwood said. “We're in the entertainment business, and we need to entertain fans. This is one way to do it.

“The only nuance or maybe negative from it is the cars that go out first are going to have a lot more heat in their brakes, heat in the car, that brings in the tires faster. And if it's one lap, the guy that goes last, who is likely your fastest car, if they're going last, is going to be the one that has the coldest of everything. So, a little bit of a negative there.

“You'd like to be the fastest car on track and be sixth in the Fast 12, but you obviously don't choose that. It'll be interesting how it plays out. I think it's a good idea. It's good for the fans. It's good for our sport. But, as drivers, you just don't want it to be like, ‘Oh, man, I didn't have enough heat in something because of it.’”

This Fast Six format is currently exclusive to the 14-turn, 2.73-mile temporary street circuit, but Kirkwood wouldn’t mind seeing it implemented at the other road and street courses on the calendar.

“Yeah, I think it's a good idea,” Kirkwood said. “The longer courses, it's fine.

“This place, it's going to be good. But if we go to a place, say, Detroit, where you come out of the pits, you do four corners before you start your lap, you're going to want to be one of the first guys to go out so you've got a little bit more heat in your tires if you're using used, you're going to want a little bit more heat in your car and your brakes, everything.

“It'll be tougher at those places, but at the end of the day, it's going to be the same for everyone. If it's a way to equal out the field a little bit, maybe, then, yeah. Like I said, we're in the entertainment business.”

New Fast 6 format an 'awesome idea'

David Malukas, Team Penske Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

David Malukas, who joined Team Penske over the offseason, echoed similar sentiments.

“It's so cool,” Malukas said. “That's an awesome idea. It's gonna be interesting to see how tire procedure, tire warm up (is). Maybe here it's not gonna be as big of a deal; it's a very long lap, so I think you'll be somewhat warmed up.

“I'm thinking if they continue to do this at other tracks, it'll be interesting to see how the warm up procedure is going to be.

“But it's so cool, like the pressure, the intensity, I always loved that in oval qualifying where it's one by one and you feel that pressure. Now to have that in Fast Six as well, it's awesome.

And it's more strategy play. So, fantastic idea.”

This isn’t the first time a variation of this qualifying format has been part of North America’s premier open-wheel championship. From 2005-07, the field began with single-car qualifying runs, with the fastest six moving on in a group battle for pole on the road and street courses.

So this updated format isn’t something totally new to six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon.

“Yeah, I've seen that movie,” said Dixon, driver of the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“I've been in it. We've done it before. It was a little while ago, maybe mid-2000s or something, so nothing new for me, obviously. I think the majority of the grid, it's probably a new thing, or it might only just be me. I'm not even sure, so I think it's cool, change it up.

“Once you're locked into the Fast Six, I don't think it matters too much on strategy. You've still got a lot to play, but I think it's fun for IndyCar to change that stuff up.”