How to watch the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar's brand-new street course race in Arlington, Texas, is taking place this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Published:
Grand Prix of Arlington livery

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The third round of the 2026 IndyCar season takes the series back to a street course, but one these drivers have never seen before. The streets of Arlington will host the top American open-wheel division, and the race will feature an altered Fast 6 format with single-car qualifying.

The track is 2.73 miles in length with 14 corners, making it the longest street course on the entire IndyCar schedule. There were also be a split pit lane, similar to the design for the Detroit Street Course.

After Alex Palou won the season-opener at St. Pete, an early crash at Phoenix cost him the championship lead. That day, Josef Newgarden prevailed over the field, winning the race and vaulting himself to the top of the championship standings.

What is the IndyCar at Arlington weekend schedule?

Friday, March 13

3pm EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

4pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 14

9:30am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:15am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 2

2:30pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

4:30pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

Sunday, March 15

10am EST -- IndyCar warmup -- FOX SPORTS 1

11am EST -- Indy NXT race (27 laps) -- FOX SPORTS 1

12:30pm EST -- Pre-race show -- FOX

1:17pm EST -- Green flag for the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington (70 laps) -- FOX

How can I watch the IndyCar race in Arlington?

  • Date: Sunday, March 15
  • TV start time: 12:30pm EST
  • Green flag: 1:17pm EST 
  • Laps: 70 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Phoenix?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Top Comments

