IndyCar altering Fast Six qualifying format for Grand Prix of Arlington

IndyCar has announced a change to the qualifying format for next weekend’s inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.

The traditional “knockout” style for Segments 1 and 2 remain unaltered, but being introduced at the 2.73-mile temporary street circuit is a new format for the Firestone Fast Six. Now, the fight for pole will see the Fast Six go out on single-car, single-lap qualifying runs, beginning with the sixth-fastest qualifier in Segment 2 and working toward the fastest from the previous round.

During the Fast Six in Arlington, drivers will leave pit lane and get a chance for one lap - beginning and ending at the alternate start/finish line. Once the car enters pit lane after the attempt, the next car will be released for its attempt. The tire allotments and tire rules remain unchanged throughout the event.

With the update, the coverage of qualifying by FOX Sports has been expanded to a two-hour window.

“I am excited about this opportunity to put more focus on individual teams and drivers and appreciate FOX Sports providing IndyCar with an expanded broadcast window to accommodate this change,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said.

“This format will allow the competitors and sponsors who earned spots in the Firestone Fast Six the full attention of the broadcast during its qualifying attempt. It also allows for viewers at home to see just what makes qualifying in IndyCar so competitive and the perfection that it takes to sit atop the grid and earn the right to lead the field to the green flag on race day.”

Grand Prix of Arlington livery Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Should weather or conditions impact the single-car fight for pole segment, IndyCar will have options to revert to the standard Fast Six, which features all competitors vying for the top spot in the standard time window. Another option is IndyCar can also use the results from Segment 2 to set the starting lineup for the race.

Following the race in Arlington, IndyCar will evaluate the updated format to determine if it will be implemented for other future road and street course events.

“We continue to search for new, unique and innovative ways to tell the stories of the remarkable competition in the NTT IndyCar Series and appreciate IndyCar’s willingness and partnership to do the same," said Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer.

“This updated qualifying format will be an exciting way to showcase the stars of the series and dig deeper into what it truly takes to drive on the razor’s edge. I cannot wait to see how it plays out.”