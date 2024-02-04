Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar
Team owner Dennis Reinbold admitted there is still a desire to return Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) to full-time status in the IndyCar Series.
The last full season for DRR came in 2012, with Oriol Servia behind the wheel in a campaign that featured four top five finishes after switching from the Lotus powerplant to Chevrolet. DRR has since put the majority of its focus on the Indianapolis 500, only running additional races in partial campaigns twice (2013, 2020).
The interest level by a variety of teams not currently in the sport on a regular basis has gone up in recent years, and the timing could be around the corner with upcoming changes to the technical regulations.
IndyCar’s hybrid engine – which pairs the technology with the current 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant – has been a moving target and undergone multiple delays but is finally expected to be implemented during the second half of the season sometime following the Indy 500 on May 26.
The situation sets up an intriguing conversation on the possibility of new teams entering in 2025, including Abel Motorsports, an Indy NXT regular that made its IndyCar debut in a one-off at last year’s Indy 500, among them.
In a recent media availability following the team (in partnership with Cusick Motorsports) confirming this year’s Indy 500 lineup of Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay, Reinbold was asked by Motorsport.com if the introduction of the hybrid makes pursing a full-time return attractive.
“You never know,” Reinbold said.
“We're open-minded to whatever presents itself. If we have a good situation that makes a lot of sense to us, we would look at doing more races in the future. We have all the components and the people to be able to roll that out.
“It just hasn't been a great fit to get back re-involved on a full-time basis. We've been kind of close a couple different times, so we're still looking at it, still open to it, for sure.”
Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Although every regulation change has a tendency to have significantly affect the smaller teams, and presumably this year’s edition of the Indy 500 being the last before hybrid power, could it put a greater emphasis on an all-in approach by DRR for the upcoming month of May?
“Well, there are spec changes every year, so yes and no,” Reinbold said.
“We as not being a full-time team, they have to get the parts out to full-time teams first and foremost. We completely understand the need for that. We try to get our parts and components as quickly as we can in the queue. That puts us behind and limits some of our ability to do testing.
“We're playing catch-up whenever there are big changes like that. But we anticipate that. As soon as we get the parts, we dive in full force and arrange our testing accordingly.
“Like a lot of the testing that we have scheduled, we've pushed back from what we would normally do just because of parts availability. We work around it. It's not ideal. At the end of the race last year, if they said, ‘Here is your parts that you're going to run for next year's 500’, that would be ideal. It doesn't work that way because we have a lot of developing to do with those pieces.
“We understand. I think we've been pretty successful at getting those things ironed out in pretty good fashion.”
Reinbold added that much of that is due to the team’s involvement with Chevrolet.
“The open test that we do, we've talked to Chevy, we've worked with Chevy quite a bit in the off-season on different components and different things,” he said.
“Everyone's in the same boat. From that standpoint, it's a pretty even playing field.
“It actually can sometimes benefit us to have changes and pieces and things like that because no one has them dialed in as of yet. You can look at it both ways that way.”
Watch: Round 17 - Laguna Seca: 6 Minute Highlights
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis
Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis Five lessons and questions from IndyCar's GP of Indianapolis
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Latest news
Can Sauber’s new-look F1 challenger keep it off the back row?
Can Sauber’s new-look F1 challenger keep it off the back row? Can Sauber’s new-look F1 challenger keep it off the back row?
Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas
Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas Sauber needs to "step up" in F1 2024, says Bottas
Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix on Tuesday Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift
Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift Sauber F1 team joins Red Bull and McLaren in suspension shift
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.