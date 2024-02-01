Subscribe
Dreyer & Reinbold, Cusick confirm Daly, Hunter-Reay for Indianapolis 500

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports have announced Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay to its lineup for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Hunter-Reay returns behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet, which he drove to an 11th-place finish last year. Meanwhile, Daly will pilot the team’s No. 24 entry.

The announcement also confirms the renewal of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s partnership with Cusick Motorsports, pairing for the first-time last year as part of Stefan Wilson’s program. Last year saw Wilson injured in a practice crash, which resulted in Graham Rahal, who failed to qualify for the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, getting the late call to substitute.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since joining them in 2023,” said Hunter-Reay, the 2014 Indy 500 winner and 2012 IndyCar Series champion.

“I’m thrilled to be back and ready to build on where we left off last year. We had a very strong showing at the 500 last year and if it were not for a failed front wing adjuster early in the race, I truly feel we would have been fighting in the top-5 to the finish.

“With the latest car regulation changes, we will certainly have our work cut out for us and we’re eager for the challenge ahead. The passion and dedication of this team are truly inspiring, and I am confident that together we can achieve success at the greatest spectacle in racing."

Daly, who has a best finish of sixth in the Indy 500 (2022) while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, has some previous experience with DRR, competing in Nitrocross events last summer.

“When Dennis first called me, he told me he believed I could win the Indy 500 and all he wanted going into 2024 was the best chance to win as a team,” Daly said.

“As a driver, what more could you want? I’m extremely thankful for the belief that Dennis has in me and the chance to drive one of his cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

”To be teamed up with a champion like Ryan (Hunter-Reay) as well I believe truly makes us a threat in the month of May. I love the team Dennis has built already and getting to know the guys at the shop has been a true pleasure. I cannot wait to hit the ground running at the test in April!”

