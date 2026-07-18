David Malukas suffers hard crash during opening Nashville IndyCar practice
Malukas' steering wheel actually popped off in the impact to his Team Penske car, and the crash necessitated wall repairs
David Malukas practice crash
Photo by: Fox Sports
David Malukas was dealt a rough blow after crashing in opening practice for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.
With roughly 40 minutes remaining in the one-hour session, the Chicago native sat second on the timesheets with a 196.340mph flying lap on the 1.33-mile concrete oval. With roughly 40 minutes to go in the one-hour session, however, he got loose in Turn 2 and did a half-spin before backing into the Turn 2 wall.
The impact was violent enough for his knee to come up and to knock his steering wheel off. Fortunately, he was able to exit his #12 Team Penske Chevrolet with the assistance of the AMR Safety team but walked away under his own power.
Additionally, the portion of the SAFER Barrier that was hit ended up damaged, with track crews immediately beginning repairs as the clock continued to tick on the halted session. Series officials later made the decisions to extend the practice session by 10 minutes. Wall repairs took more than 20 minutes.
FOX Sports reported that he entered the corner at 201 mph before the spin, and noting that SMT Data estimated the crash at 130-140 mph hit.
It is not known yet if Malukas will need to go to a backup car; he already suffered a nine-spot grid penalty due to an unapproved engine change.
Malukas comes into the race weekend fourth in the IndyCar Series championship standings. He has two podiums (Phoenix Raceway, Indianapolis 500) and three top 10s in all three oval races this season.
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