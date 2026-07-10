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IndyCar

iRacing’s standalone IndyCar game now has a name and launch window

IndyCar Racing The Game is scheduled to arrive in early 2027

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
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INDYCAR The Game 1

IndyCar Racing The Game screenshot. Photo: IndyCar/iRacing

Photo by: IndyCar Series

iRacing and IndyCar have officially announced IndyCar Racing The Game, a highly anticipated standalone video game developed by iRacing Studios, the world-renowned motorsport simulation company. The title is scheduled to launch in early 2027 in the countdown to the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500, marking the sport's first dedicated standalone video game in more than 20 years.

The upcoming release aims to bring the raw speed, precision, and drama of the IndyCar Series to a brand-new generation of racing fans and gamers. By leveraging iRacing Studios' industry-leading expertise in authentic motorsport simulation, the game promises to deliver an unmatched open-wheel racing experience. Players will be able to compete on the sport's most celebrated ovals, including the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as its famous road courses and street circuits.

“IndyCar features the most competitive and action-packed racing on the planet, challenging drivers at every turn with incredible speeds and demanding layouts,” said Alex Damron, IndyCar Chief Marketing Officer. 

“Our new video game is going to capture the energy and drama of our sport with hyper-realism, bringing our series to a new generation of gamers. Partnering with iRacing — the gold standard in racing simulation — ensures this will be a truly special new chapter in our gaming history. We can't wait for fans to get behind the wheel."

IndyCar Racing The Game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Additional game details, including specific features, gameplay modes, and pre-order information, will be formally announced in the coming months. 

"This is a project our team has been passionate about for a long time," said Tony Gardner, iRacing President. "We're bringing everything we know about authentic, immersive racing to consoles and PC, and creating an experience worthy of the IndyCar name. 2027 can't come soon enough."

More information and future updates can be found visiting the official website at www.indycargame.com.

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