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IndyCar Nashville

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Nashville: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

While the start time is dependent on the World Cup Finals, IndyCar will be racing at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren

Patricio O'ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Round No. 12 of the 2026 IndyCar season is here, and the series will be racing at the Nashville Superspeedway oval.

Alex Palou continues to lead the championship standings by 56 points over Kyle Kirkwood, with Christian Lundgaard 65 points back in third.

Nashville hosted the 2025 season finale, and was won by Josef Newgarden. The Team Penske driver is also the most recent IndyCar race winner on an oval, winning at WWT Raceway.

Now, here's how to watch all the action this weekend as IndyCar races on a Sunday evening after the conclusion of the World Cup Finals:

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What is the Nashville weekend schedule?

Saturday, July 18 

10:00am EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

11:35am EST -- Indy NXT practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

3:00pm EST -- IndyCar qualifying -- FOX

4:35pm EST -- Indy NXT qualifying -- FOX SPORTS 2

6:05pm EST -- IndyCar practice -- FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, July 19

1:00pm EST -- Indy NXT Race -- FOX SPORTS 1

4:30pm EST -- IndyCar pre-race show -- FOX SPORTS 1

*5:35pm EST -- IndyCar race green flag [300 laps] -- FOX 

*Start time completely dependent on the conclusion of the World Cup Finals

David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

David Malukas, A. J. Foyt Enterprises, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Nashville??

  • Date: Sunday, July 19
  • Race start time: 5:35pm EST (Start WILL BE delayed if World Cup is not over)
  • Laps: 300 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX ONE | In-car cameras on HBO MAX
  • Radio: IndyCar Radio

Who is competing in the IndyCar race at Nashville?

Car No. - Driver Team Manufacturer 
#2 - Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
#3 - Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
#4 - Caio Collet AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#5 - Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#6 - Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#7 - Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
#8 - Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#9 - Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#10 - Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
#12 - David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet
#14 - Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
#15 - Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#18 - Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#19 - Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Honda
#20 - Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#21 - Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
#26 - Will Power Andretti Global Honda
#27 - Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda
#28 - Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda
#45 - Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#47 - Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
#60 - Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#66 - Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Honda
#76 - Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
#77 - Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

 

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