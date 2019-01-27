Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Rossi: Acura “absolutely” could have won in the dry

shares
comments
Rossi: Acura “absolutely” could have won in the dry
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Co-author: Jamie Klein
47m ago

Alexander Rossi believes that his #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 could definitely have won the Rolex 24 at Daytona had the race stayed dry.

Although the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs of Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing appeared to be very slightly stronger than the two Acuras toward the end of a stint, in the dry, the combinations of Rossi/Helio Castroneves/Ricky Taylor and Juan Pablo Montoya/Dane Cameron/Simon Pagenaud appeared able to limit their deficit.

Combined, the two ARX-05s led one-third of the 593 laps.

However, Fernando Alonso’s meteoric pace in the wet in the 16th hour driving the WTR Cadillac, and Felipe Nasr’s speed after the first red flag left the #7 Acura trailing, and it was eventually classified third.

“For sure, they were definitely stronger than us in the wet,” Rossi told Motorsport.com. “I don’t know if we have an explanation for that, but it was pretty clear.

“In the heavy downpour we were OK but it was that point that they red-flagged it again anyway.

“It’s unfortunate. I think that the #7 car had a great shot. In the dry, the Acura Team Penske cars were really, really strong, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Asked if his Acura could have won in a dry race, Rossi responded: “Absolutely”.

However, the IndyCar ace, who was a fairly late call-up to the Penske squad to replace Graham Rahal as “third man” in the #7 car, agreed that the track conditions had forced IMSA’s hand in throwing a red flag.

“It was pretty horrendous,” he said. “You get to the point where it’s nothing to do with dry line or a wet line, it’s just trying to avoid puddles. And I think ‘puddles’ is a generous word!

“There were places coming onto the banking where the car was actually submerging in water so at that point it’s just dumb luck and you’re a passenger and you can’t really focus on performance.”

Nonetheless, Rossi appeared more reticent on whether he agreed that IMSA should end the race early without another attempt at restarting.

“It’s not our decision so no point talking about it,” he said.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

Red zone: trending stories

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag Daytona 24
IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag

4h ago
Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr Article
IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24 Article
IMSA

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24

Latest videos
Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves 01:34
IMSA

Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves

10h ago
Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona 01:02
IMSA

Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona

10h ago

News in depth
Rossi: Acura “absolutely” could have won in the dry
IMSA

Rossi: Acura “absolutely” could have won in the dry

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24
IMSA

Alonso hails WTR’s “perfect execution” to win Rolex 24

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr
IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR wins shortened race as Alonso beats Nasr

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.