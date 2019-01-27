Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

Penske’s #7 Acura ARX-05 looks set to finish on the podium, as the race remained under red flag conditions due to heavy rain and standing water all around the track.

“I’d like to see it get started again but I think we’ve got to think about safety,” Penske told NBCSN with just over an hour left on the clock. “With all the rain, I’ve never seen a race like this.”

“I think we’ve had some pretty decent racing here, but unfortunately we woke up to this great storm this morning. We knew it was coming.

“But there was great racing, watching Felipe Nasr and certainly [Fernando] Alonso – who really showed how good he is today. We ran well for quite a bit of the time, but we had an [oil] pump belt come off on the #6 car.

"[IndyCar star Alexander] Rossi has done a great job for us, all the guys worked hard.

“You come here and spend all of this time and effort for a 24-hour race and you end up sitting here, waiting to see what will happen. There’s been some great racing for the fans and on TV it looked great.

“We’ve been racing in more water than this [today] but let’s allow the officials to call it, if it’s over it’s over, if it’s not, let’s go racing.”