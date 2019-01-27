Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

shares
comments
Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
10m ago

Legendary team boss Roger Penske says the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona was run in the worst weather conditions he’s ever seen in his long history in the sport.

Penske’s #7 Acura ARX-05 looks set to finish on the podium, as the race remained under red flag conditions due to heavy rain and standing water all around the track.

“I’d like to see it get started again but I think we’ve got to think about safety,” Penske told NBCSN with just over an hour left on the clock. “With all the rain, I’ve never seen a race like this.”

“I think we’ve had some pretty decent racing here, but unfortunately we woke up to this great storm this morning. We knew it was coming.

“But there was great racing, watching Felipe Nasr and certainly [Fernando] Alonso – who really showed how good he is today. We ran well for quite a bit of the time, but we had an [oil] pump belt come off on the #6 car.

"[IndyCar star Alexander] Rossi has done a great job for us, all the guys worked hard.

“You come here and spend all of this time and effort for a 24-hour race and you end up sitting here, waiting to see what will happen. There’s been some great racing for the fans and on TV it looked great.

“We’ve been racing in more water than this [today] but let’s allow the officials to call it, if it’s over it’s over, if it’s not, let’s go racing.”

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Teams Team Penske
Author Charles Bradley

Red zone: trending stories

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this” Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

10m ago
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag Article
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag

Rolex 24, Hour 20: Penske hits trouble as rain continues Article
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 20: Penske hits trouble as rain continues

Latest videos
Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves 01:34
IMSA

Daytona 24: Fernando Alonso vs Hélio Castroneves

7h ago
Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona 01:02
IMSA

Daytona 24: Start of the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona

7h ago

News in depth
Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”
IMSA

Roger Penske on Rolex 24: “I’ve never seen a race like this”

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 22: Alonso leads Nasr before red flag

Rolex 24, Hour 20: Penske hits trouble as rain continues
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 20: Penske hits trouble as rain continues

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.