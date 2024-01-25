Daytona 24h: Dixon's Cadillac beats BMW in first IMSA practice
Cadillac’s Scott Dixon set the pace in the opening practice session ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
Dixon lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course in 1m36.012s in the Cadillac V-Series.R from Chip Ganassi Racing’s stable, in warm track conditions for this 90-minute session.
Dries Vanthoor set the early pace in the #24 RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8, lapping in 1m36.828s before Louis Deletraz beat him by 0.163s in the #40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.
Kevin Estre’s factory-entered, Penske-run #6 Porsche 963 then went P1 with 1m36.396s, before Rene Rast beat that by 0.027s in the sister #25 BMW with 1m36.369s.
That mark lasted until the half distance point, when Sebastien Bourdais unleashed in the Ganassi-run Caddy 1m36.255s – to beat Estre by 0.026s.
Bourdais' team-mate Dixon jumped in for the final moments of the session, setting fastest sector times in both the first and second sections of the track. He increased the #01 car’s advantage with 1m36.012s, which underlines Cadillac’s credentials as a pre-race favourite.
Connor De Phillippi responded in the #25 BMW with 1m36.139s, getting within 0.127s of Dixon.
Behind De Phillippi, Estre and Vanthoor were Dane Cameron (#7 Penske Porsche), Jack Aitken (#31 Action Express Cadillac) and Deletraz.
The #85 JDC-Miller Porsche 963 was plagued by a driver’s door that kept coming open, with Richard Westbrook setting the eighth-quickest time ahead of Neel Jani’s Proton Porsche.
“I think it was my shoulder, we made a little tweak to the insert and I think it was pushing the door open under braking,” he told IMSA Radio. “Good to find this out now!”
The #10 WTRA Acura spent most of the session on high stands in the garage being worked on after a very brief run. It appeared again at the end of the session in Felipe Albuquerque’s hands but ended slowest of the GTP runners.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#04 CROWDSTRIKE Racing by APR ORECA LMP2-Gibson: George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Toby Sowery, Malthe Jakobsen
Sowery sets the pace in LMP2
Toby Sowery held the top spot in his #04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA at 1m39.407s in the early moments of the session, a time that remained fastest throughout the 90 minutes.
Ben Hanley was second fastest, by just over a tenth, in the #2 United Autosports variant, ahead of Charles Milesi (TDS) and Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport).
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Tatjana Calderon, Stevan McAleer
Acura beats Lexus in GTD
Katherine Legge was quick of the blocks in the GTD class, lapping her Gradient Racing Acura NSX in 1m46.585s, a couple of tenths clear of Jack Hawksworth in the GTD Pro class leading Lexus RC F.
Robby Foley was third quickest in the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4, ahead of Marvin Kirchhofer’s Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 296s of Albert Costa (Conquest Racing) and James Calado (Risi Competizione).
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais S. Dixon A. Palou Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|28
|
1'36.012
|133.483
|2
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly M. Martin R. Rast BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|41
|
+0.127
1'36.139
|0.127
|133.307
|3
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet K. Estre L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+0.269
1'36.281
|0.142
|133.110
|4
|J. Krohn P. Eng A. Farfus D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|35
|
+0.362
1'36.374
|0.093
|132.982
|5
|D. Cameron F. Nasr M. Campbell J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|26
|
+0.485
1'36.497
|0.123
|132.812
|6
|P. Derani J. Aitken T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|26
|
+0.607
1'36.619
|0.122
|132.645
|7
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz C. Herta J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|49
|
+0.653
1'36.665
|0.046
|132.582
|8
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook P. Hanson B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|34
|
+0.762
1'36.774
|0.109
|132.432
|9
|G. Bruni N. Jani A. Picariello R. Dumas Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|47
|
+0.891
1'36.903
|0.129
|132.256
|10
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque B. Hartley M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|18
|
+1.420
1'37.432
|0.529
|131.538
|11
| G. Kurtz C. Braun T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|46
|
+3.395
1'39.407
|1.975
|128.925
|12
| B. Keating
N. PinoB. Hanley P. O'Ward United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|43
|
+3.517
1'39.529
|0.122
|128.766
|13
| S. Thomas M. Jensen
H. McElreaC. Milesi TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|47
|
+3.953
1'39.965
|0.436
|128.205
|14
| D. Merriman R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+3.985
1'39.997
|0.032
|128.164
|15
|J. Smiechowski N. Boulle T. Dillmann C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|39
|
+4.176
1'40.188
|0.191
|127.920
|16
| D. Goldburg P. di Resta
B. GargF. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|47
|
+4.260
1'40.272
|0.084
|127.812
|17
| E. Lux
K. SimpsonJ. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
|81
|ORECA 07
|43
|
+4.332
1'40.344
|0.072
|127.721
|18
| L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen
L. WadouxM. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|38
|
+4.445
1'40.457
|0.113
|127.577
|19
| J. Farano
M. DinanF. Habsburg S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+4.584
1'40.596
|0.139
|127.401
|20
|
P. HyettP. Chatin M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+4.783
1'40.795
|0.199
|127.149
|21
|G. Robinson F. Fraga J. Burdon F. Massa Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|36
|
+4.785
1'40.797
|0.002
|127.147
|22
| L. Willsey J. Barbosa
N. SiegelJ. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|36
|
+4.922
1'40.934
|0.137
|126.974
|23
| D. Andersen
S. LucasL. Hörr S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|15
|
+6.274
1'42.286
|1.352
|125.296
|24
|
S. MonkK. Legge T. Calderon S. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|36
|
+10.573
1'46.585
|4.299
|120.242
|25
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat K. Kirkwood M. Conway Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|
+10.771
1'46.783
|0.198
|120.019
|26
| R. Foley P. Gallagher
J. WalkerJ. Klingmann Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|32
|
+10.848
1'46.860
|0.077
|119.933
|27
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis J. Hinchcliffe A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|33
|
+10.922
1'46.934
|0.074
|119.850
|28
|
M. Franco
A. CostaA. Balzan C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|43
|
+11.026
1'47.038
|0.104
|119.733
|29
|D. Serra D. Rigon A. Pier Guidi J. Calado Risi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|
+11.028
1'47.040
|0.002
|119.731
|30
|R. Ward P. Ellis I. Dontje D. Morad Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|40
|
+11.172
1'47.184
|0.144
|119.570
|31
|K. Habul J. Gounon L. Stolz M. Engel Sun Energy 1
|75
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|33
|
+11.203
1'47.215
|0.031
|119.536
|32
|R. Lacorte G. Sernagiotto A. Fuoco E. Cheever Cetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|39
|
+11.214
1'47.226
|0.011
|119.523
|33
|
F. PereraJ. Pepper A. Caldarelli M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx
|19
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|32
|
+11.233
1'47.245
|0.019
|119.502
|34
|D. Brule A. Udell T. Hindman J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|27
|
+11.287
1'47.299
|0.054
|119.442
|35
|B. Sellers M. Snow N. Verhagen S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|33
|
+11.321
1'47.333
|0.034
|119.404
|36
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff O. Millroy T. Gamble Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|34
|
+11.339
1'47.351
|0.018
|119.384
|37
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson A. Telitz R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|
+11.401
1'47.413
|0.062
|119.315
|38
| M. Skeen M. Grenier K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|33
|
+11.401
1'47.413
|0.000
|119.315
|39
| O. Triarsi
C. ScardinaR. Agostini A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|35
|
+11.447
1'47.459
|0.046
|119.264
|40
| L. Heinrich
S. PriaulxM. Christensen AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|21
|
+11.457
1'47.469
|0.010
|119.253
|41
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer J. Heylen F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|31
|
+11.461
1'47.473
|0.004
|119.249
|42
|R. Gunn A. Riberas M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|33
|
+11.475
1'47.487
|0.014
|119.233
|43
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|26
|
+11.572
1'47.584
|0.097
|119.126
|44
|O. Fidani M. Bell L. Kern A. Lynn AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|37
|
+11.672
1'47.684
|0.100
|119.015
|45
|C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni R. Grosjean M. Cairoli Iron Lynx
|60
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|37
|
+11.716
1'47.728
|0.044
|118.966
|46
| R. Hardwick D. Olsen
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|35
|
+11.763
1'47.775
|0.047
|118.914
|47
|T. Milner N. Catsburg E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|37
|
+11.807
1'47.819
|0.044
|118.866
|48
| S. Yoluc
R. AndradeS. Andrews A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing
|80
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|36
|
+11.891
1'47.903
|0.084
|118.773
|49
|S. Mann F. Heriau M. Molina K. Cozzolino Af Corse
|21
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|30
|
+11.895
1'47.907
|0.004
|118.769
|50
|R. Frey M. Gatting S. Bovy D. Pin Iron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|
+12.017
1'48.029
|0.122
|118.635
|51
| A. Mantella
N. VarroneT. Merrill C. Eastwood AWA
|17
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|40
|
+12.022
1'48.034
|0.005
|118.629
|52
|A. Garcia A. Sims D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|27
|
+12.085
1'48.097
|0.063
|118.560
|53
|J. Hand D. Muller F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|31
|
+12.133
1'48.145
|0.048
|118.508
|54
|J. Potter A. Lally S. Pumpelly N. Thiim Magnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|34
|
+12.188
1'48.200
|0.055
|118.447
|55
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon I. James M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|21
|
+12.338
1'48.350
|0.150
|118.283
|56
| K. Marcelli D. Formal
G. DoyleA. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|37
|
+12.400
1'48.412
|0.062
|118.216
|57
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli D. DeFrancesco S. Mitchell Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|40
|
+12.401
1'48.413
|0.001
|118.215
|58
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach L. ten Voorde K. Bachler MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|37
|
+12.624
1'48.636
|0.223
|117.972
|59
|J. Andretti G. Chaves S. Hargrove T. Preining Andretti Motorsports
|43
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|14
|
+13.300
1'49.312
|0.676
|117.242
