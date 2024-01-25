Subscribe
Daytona 24h: Dixon's Cadillac beats BMW in first IMSA practice

Cadillac’s Scott Dixon set the pace in the opening practice session ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou

Dixon lapped Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile road course in 1m36.012s in the Cadillac V-Series.R from Chip Ganassi Racing’s stable, in warm track conditions for this 90-minute session.

Dries Vanthoor set the early pace in the #24 RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8, lapping in 1m36.828s before Louis Deletraz beat him by 0.163s in the #40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.

Kevin Estre’s factory-entered, Penske-run #6 Porsche 963 then went P1 with 1m36.396s, before Rene Rast beat that by 0.027s in the sister #25 BMW with 1m36.369s.

That mark lasted until the half distance point, when Sebastien Bourdais unleashed in the Ganassi-run Caddy 1m36.255s – to beat Estre by 0.026s.

Bourdais' team-mate Dixon jumped in for the final moments of the session, setting fastest sector times in both the first and second sections of the track. He increased the #01 car’s advantage with 1m36.012s, which underlines Cadillac’s credentials as a pre-race favourite.

Connor De Phillippi responded in the #25 BMW with 1m36.139s, getting within 0.127s of Dixon.

Behind De Phillippi, Estre and Vanthoor were Dane Cameron (#7 Penske Porsche), Jack Aitken (#31 Action Express Cadillac) and Deletraz.

The #85 JDC-Miller Porsche 963 was plagued by a driver’s door that kept coming open, with Richard Westbrook setting the eighth-quickest time ahead of Neel Jani’s Proton Porsche.

“I think it was my shoulder, we made a little tweak to the insert and I think it was pushing the door open under braking,” he told IMSA Radio. “Good to find this out now!”

The #10 WTRA Acura spent most of the session on high stands in the garage being worked on after a very brief run. It appeared again at the end of the session in Felipe Albuquerque’s hands but ended slowest of the GTP runners.

#04 CROWDSTRIKE Racing by APR ORECA LMP2-Gibson: George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Toby Sowery, Malthe Jakobsen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#04 CROWDSTRIKE Racing by APR ORECA LMP2-Gibson: George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Toby Sowery, Malthe Jakobsen

Sowery sets the pace in LMP2

Toby Sowery held the top spot in his #04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA at 1m39.407s in the early moments of the session, a time that remained fastest throughout the 90 minutes.

Ben Hanley was second fastest, by just over a tenth, in the #2 United Autosports variant, ahead of Charles Milesi (TDS) and Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport).

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Tatjana Calderon, Stevan McAleer

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Tatjana Calderon, Stevan McAleer

Acura beats Lexus in GTD

Katherine Legge was quick of the blocks in the GTD class, lapping her Gradient Racing Acura NSX in 1m46.585s, a couple of tenths clear of Jack Hawksworth in the GTD Pro class leading Lexus RC F.

Robby Foley was third quickest in the #96 Turner Motorsport BMW M4, ahead of Marvin Kirchhofer’s Pfaff Motorsports McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 296s of Albert Costa (Conquest Racing) and James Calado (Risi Competizione).

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 28

1'36.012

   133.483
2 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 41

+0.127

1'36.139

 0.127 133.307
3 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 28

+0.269

1'36.281

 0.142 133.110
4 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 35

+0.362

1'36.374

 0.093 132.982
5 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 26

+0.485

1'36.497

 0.123 132.812
6 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 26

+0.607

1'36.619

 0.122 132.645
7 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 49

+0.653

1'36.665

 0.046 132.582
8 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 34

+0.762

1'36.774

 0.109 132.432
9 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 47

+0.891

1'36.903

 0.129 132.256
10 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 18

+1.420

1'37.432

 0.529 131.538
11 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 46

+3.395

1'39.407

 1.975 128.925
12 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA 07 43

+3.517

1'39.529

 0.122 128.766
13 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA 07 47

+3.953

1'39.965

 0.436 128.205
14 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 30

+3.985

1'39.997

 0.032 128.164
15 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 39

+4.176

1'40.188

 0.191 127.920
16 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA 07 47

+4.260

1'40.272

 0.084 127.812
17 United States E. Lux
K. Simpson
Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
 81 ORECA 07 43

+4.332

1'40.344

 0.072 127.721
18 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen
L. Wadoux
France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 		88 ORECA 07 38

+4.445

1'40.457

 0.113 127.577
19 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA 07 36

+4.584

1'40.596

 0.139 127.401
20
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
 99 ORECA 07 34

+4.783

1'40.795

 0.199 127.149
21 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA 07 36

+4.785

1'40.797

 0.002 127.147
22 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier JS P217 36

+4.922

1'40.934

 0.137 126.974
23 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 15

+6.274

1'42.286

 1.352 125.296
24
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 36

+10.573

1'46.585

 4.299 120.242
25 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 31

+10.771

1'46.783

 0.198 120.019
26 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 32

+10.848

1'46.860

 0.077 119.933
27 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 33

+10.922

1'46.934

 0.074 119.850
28
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 43

+11.026

1'47.038

 0.104 119.733
29 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+11.028

1'47.040

 0.002 119.731
30 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 40

+11.172

1'47.184

 0.144 119.570
31 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 33

+11.203

1'47.215

 0.031 119.536
32 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 39

+11.214

1'47.226

 0.011 119.523
33
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 32

+11.233

1'47.245

 0.019 119.502
34 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 27

+11.287

1'47.299

 0.054 119.442
35 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 33

+11.321

1'47.333

 0.034 119.404
36 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 34

+11.339

1'47.351

 0.018 119.384
37 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 31

+11.401

1'47.413

 0.062 119.315
38 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 33

+11.401

1'47.413

 0.000 119.315
39 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 35

+11.447

1'47.459

 0.046 119.264
40 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 21

+11.457

1'47.469

 0.010 119.253
41
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 31

+11.461

1'47.473

 0.004 119.249
42 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 33

+11.475

1'47.487

 0.014 119.233
43 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 26

+11.572

1'47.584

 0.097 119.126
44 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 37

+11.672

1'47.684

 0.100 119.015
45 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 37

+11.716

1'47.728

 0.044 118.966
46 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 35

+11.763

1'47.775

 0.047 118.914
47 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 37

+11.807

1'47.819

 0.044 118.866
48 Turkey S. Yoluc
R. Andrade
Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 		80 Mercedes AMG GT3 36

+11.891

1'47.903

 0.084 118.773
49 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 30

+11.895

1'47.907

 0.004 118.769
50 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+12.017

1'48.029

 0.122 118.635
51 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 40

+12.022

1'48.034

 0.005 118.629
52 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 27

+12.085

1'48.097

 0.063 118.560
53 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 31

+12.133

1'48.145

 0.048 118.508
54 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 34

+12.188

1'48.200

 0.055 118.447
55 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 21

+12.338

1'48.350

 0.150 118.283
56 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 37

+12.400

1'48.412

 0.062 118.216
57 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 40

+12.401

1'48.413

 0.001 118.215
58
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Netherlands L. ten Voorde Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 37

+12.624

1'48.636

 0.223 117.972
59 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 14

+13.300

1'49.312

 0.676 117.242
