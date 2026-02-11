All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test
From mileage and lap times to the number of red flags, these are the important statistics that you need to know after the first day of the 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
Formula 1 was back on track in Bahrain for the first day of its official pre-season test, which will run from 11 February until 13 February. After a day of running, these are the key figures to remember from Wednesday.
Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by team
|TEAM
|Driver(s)
|Total laps completed
|Kilometres covered
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
Alexander Albon
|145
|785
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|136
|736
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
|132
|714
|Audi
|Gabriel Bortoleto
Niko Hulkenberg
|122
|660
|Haas
|Esteban Ocon
|115
|622
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris
|112
|606
|Cadillac
|Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez
|107
|579
|Mercedes
|George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|86
|465
|Alpine
|Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly
|77
|416
|Racing Bulls
|Arvid Lindblad
|75
|406
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|36
|195
Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by engine manufacturer
The Mercedes-powered Williams was the car that covered the most miles on Wednesday in Sakhir.
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images
|Engine
|Team(s)
|Total laps completed
|Kilometres covered
|Average KMs per team
|Mercedes
|
Williams
McLaren
Mercedes
Alpine
|420
|2273
|569
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
Haas
Cadillac
|354
|1916
|639
|Red Bull Ford
|Red Bull
Racing Bulls
|211
|1142
|571
|Audi
|Audi
|122
|660
|660
|Honda
|Aston Martin
|36
|195
|195
Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Lap times
|P
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|Laps
|Time
|gap
|Tires
|1
|Norris
|McLaren
|58
|1m34.669s
|C2
|2
|Verstappen
|Red Bull
|136
|1m34.798s
|+0.129s
|C3
|3
|Leclerc
|Ferrari
|80
|1m35.190s
|+0.521s
|C3
|4
|Ocon
|Haas
|115
|1m35.578s
|+0.909s
|C3
|5
|Piastri
|McLaren
|54
|1m35.602s
|+0.933s
|C3
|6
|Russell
|Mercedes
|56
|1m36.108s
|+1.439s
|C3
|7
|Hamilton
|Ferrari
|52
|1m36.433s
|+1.764s
|C3
|8
|Gasly
|Alpine
|49
|1m36.765s
|+2.096s
|C3
|9
|Hulkenberg
|Audi
|73
|1m36.861s
|+2.192s
|C3
|10
|Albon
|Williams
|68
|1m37.437s
|+2.768s
|C3
|11
|Antonelli
|Mercedes
|30
|1m37.629s
|+2.960s
|C1
|12
|Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|75
|
1m37.945s
|+3.276s
|C3
|13
|Sainz
|Williams
|77
|1m38.221s
|+3.552s
|C3
|14
|Perez
|Cadillac
|58
|1m38.828s
|+4.159s
|C2
|15
|Bortoleto
|Audi
|49
|1m38.871s
|+4.202s
|C3
|16
|Bottas
|Cadillac
|49
|1m39.150s
|+4.481s
|C1
|17
|Stroll
|Aston Martin
|36
|1m39.883s
|+5.214s
|C2
|18
|Colapinto
|Alpine
|28
|1m40.330s
|+5.661s
|C2
Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Red flags
Alpine is one of the teams that drove the least and caused a red flag.
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
|Car
|Driver
|Time
|Reason
|Alpine
|Colapinto
|9:37am
|Stop on track
|Audi
|Hulkenberg
|2:32pm
|Stop on track
