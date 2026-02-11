Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Lando Norris edges Max Verstappen on day one
Statistics
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

From mileage and lap times to the number of red flags, these are the important statistics that you need to know after the first day of the 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain Pre-Season Testing, in photos
59

Formula 1 was back on track in Bahrain for the first day of its official pre-season test, which will run from 11 February until 13 February. After a day of running, these are the key figures to remember from Wednesday.

Read also:

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by team

TEAM Driver(s) Total laps completed Kilometres covered
Williams Carlos Sainz
Alexander Albon 		 145 785
Red Bull Max Verstappen 136 736
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc		 132 714
Audi Gabriel Bortoleto
Niko Hulkenberg		 122 660
Haas Esteban Ocon 115 622
McLaren Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris		 112 606
Cadillac Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez		 107 579
Mercedes George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli		 86 465
Alpine Franco Colapinto
Pierre Gasly		 77 416
Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad 75 406
Aston Martin Lance Stroll 36 195

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Mileage by engine manufacturer

La Williams à moteur Mercedes est la voiture qui a le plus roulé ce mercredi à Sakhir.

The Mercedes-powered Williams was the car that covered the most miles on Wednesday in Sakhir.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Engine Team(s) Total laps completed Kilometres covered Average KMs per team
Mercedes

Williams

McLaren

Mercedes

Alpine

 420 2273 569
Ferrari Ferrari
Haas
Cadillac		 354 1916 639
Red Bull Ford Red Bull
Racing Bulls		 211 1142 571
Audi Audi 122 660 660
Honda Aston Martin 36 195 195

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Lap times

P DRIVER TEAM Laps Time gap Tires
1 Norris McLaren 58 1m34.669s   C2
2 Verstappen Red Bull 136 1m34.798s +0.129s C3
3 Leclerc Ferrari 80 1m35.190s +0.521s C3
4 Ocon Haas 115 1m35.578s +0.909s C3
5 Piastri McLaren 54 1m35.602s +0.933s C3
6 Russell Mercedes 56 1m36.108s +1.439s C3
7 Hamilton Ferrari 52 1m36.433s +1.764s C3
8 Gasly Alpine 49 1m36.765s +2.096s C3
9 Hulkenberg Audi 73 1m36.861s +2.192s C3
10 Albon Williams 68 1m37.437s +2.768s C3
11 Antonelli Mercedes 30 1m37.629s +2.960s C1
12 Lindblad Racing Bulls 75

1m37.945s

 +3.276s C3
13 Sainz Williams 77 1m38.221s +3.552s C3
14 Perez Cadillac 58 1m38.828s +4.159s C2
15 Bortoleto Audi 49 1m38.871s +4.202s C3
16 Bottas Cadillac 49 1m39.150s +4.481s C1
17 Stroll Aston Martin 36 1m39.883s +5.214s C2
18 Colapinto Alpine 28 1m40.330s +5.661s C2

Bahrain Test 1, Day 1: Red flags

Alpine est l'une des écuries qui a le moins roulé et qui a causé un drapeau rouge.

Alpine is one of the teams that drove the least and caused a red flag.

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Car Driver Time Reason
Alpine Colapinto 9:37am  Stop on track
Audi Hulkenberg 2:32pm Stop on track

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Graeme Lowdon stays grounded on Cadillac testing: 'It's the hope that gets you, I'm a Newcastle fan'

Top Comments

More from
Fabien Gaillard

George Russell impressed by Red Bull and Haas: "It's not quite how it was in 2014!"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
George Russell impressed by Red Bull and Haas: "It's not quite how it was in 2014!"

Flavio Briatore: Christian Horner interested in Otro’s Alpine F1 team stake

Formula 1
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Flavio Briatore: Christian Horner interested in Otro’s Alpine F1 team stake

Why Helmut Marko isn't the sole culprit in the Kimi Antonelli abuse storm

Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Why Helmut Marko isn't the sole culprit in the Kimi Antonelli abuse storm

Latest news

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test