Red Bull plays down hype over Mercedes F1 upgrade step
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has played down the significance of Mercedes’ step forward in Formula 1, saying it's no closer than others have been this year.
Mercedes is upbeat about its prospects for the rest of the season after a major upgrade package to its W14 helped Lewis Hamilton and George Russell produce a double podium finish in the recent Spanish Grand Prix.
It came after a difficult start to the campaign where the German manufacturer quickly realised that its 'zeropod' concept was not going to deliver the performance it needed to take on Red Bull so it has to change its design.
But despite the impressive step forward Mercedes made at Barcelona, Horner has said that his rival's form needs to be put in context.
He suggests that the extent of changes Mercedes made will have eaten into a lot of its development budget, which means there may not be much money left over to make further upgrades over the remainder of the campaign.
Furthermore, he says that Hamilton finishing 24 seconds behind Max Verstappen in Spain was similar to Fernando Alonso coming home 26 seconds adrift of runner-up Sergio Perez in Bahrain, so suggests the gap to the opposition is not getting much closer.
Asked by Motorsport.com how much genuine progress he felt Mercedes had made, Horner said: "For sure they've made a step.
"But they've introduced pretty much a B-spec car, so they must have used a significant proportion of their development budget on that.
"And I think that when I look at the gap at the end of the race, it is very similar to where it was in Bahrain.
"All that is happening is the running order behind us seems to vary from race to race. You know, Fernando last weekend [in Monaco], Mercedes this weekend. It will be interesting to see how that plays out over the next few races."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Horner says that his team deserves praise for the way that it has been able to maintain its advantage in F1 despite having only made small improvements to its RB19 challenger.
"The team are just doing an incredible, incredible job being extremely efficient," said Horner. "You can see we've very subtly developed the car since Bahrain, while we've seen others bringing significant upgrades now.
"The margin has remained pretty much the same from where it was in Bahrain, so that's hugely encouraging to everybody in Milton Keynes that is doing an outstanding job at the moment."
Related video
Norris: Red Bull's Marshall a "big signing" for McLaren in F1
The "mini skirt" benefit behind Formula 1's sidepod shift
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense Why Red Bull remains ‘100% convinced’ F1 Powertrains is worth the expense
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Latest news
F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world
F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world
Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay
Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay
Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”
Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”
The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels
The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.