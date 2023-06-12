Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes F1 suspension upgrades "rich seam of development" Next / Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Formula 1 News

Clarkson makes good on Alpine Monaco F1 bet with factory beer delivery

Jeremy Clarkson has made good on his promise to gift beer to the Alpine Formula 1 team after Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.

By:
Jeremy Clarkson, Jeremy Clarkson with Esteban Ocon

The Grand Tour presenter has found F1 hard to steer clear of this season after attending the Bahrain season opener, his first time at a track "in years".

On that occasion, he listed all the teams that he would have cause to support but gave special mention to Alpine, a team that is based close to him.

The Monaco Grand Prix saw Clarkson throw his backing behind the Enstone-based team, tweeting mid-race: "Come on Alpine. I'll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here."

Unaware of the extra pressure resting on his shoulders, Ocon duly held on to become the first driver not from the top three teams to feature on the podium this term.

As Ocon took the chequered flag, Clarkson added: "Well done Alpine. I owe you many Hawkstones."

Now Clarkson has come good on his word, arriving at the Alpine factory with his tractor and a trailer full of beer.

 

Taking to social media, Alpine welcomed the refreshing delivery, saying: "Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson."

Not one to want to miss an opportunity, Clarkson also made use of his access to the Alpine F1 car to place his brew’s branding on the A523.

Jeremy Clarkson with Alpine team members

Jeremy Clarkson with Alpine team members

Photo by: Alpine

 

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes F1 suspension upgrades "rich seam of development"

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
More from
Sam Hall
F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children

F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke Hungarian GP coverage for children

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC

Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC

WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms

Latest news

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

PMRC Porsche

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma

McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

RX Rallycross

Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe