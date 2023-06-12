Clarkson makes good on Alpine Monaco F1 bet with factory beer delivery
Jeremy Clarkson has made good on his promise to gift beer to the Alpine Formula 1 team after Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Grand Tour presenter has found F1 hard to steer clear of this season after attending the Bahrain season opener, his first time at a track "in years".
On that occasion, he listed all the teams that he would have cause to support but gave special mention to Alpine, a team that is based close to him.
The Monaco Grand Prix saw Clarkson throw his backing behind the Enstone-based team, tweeting mid-race: "Come on Alpine. I'll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here."
Unaware of the extra pressure resting on his shoulders, Ocon duly held on to become the first driver not from the top three teams to feature on the podium this term.
As Ocon took the chequered flag, Clarkson added: "Well done Alpine. I owe you many Hawkstones."
Now Clarkson has come good on his word, arriving at the Alpine factory with his tractor and a trailer full of beer.
Taking to social media, Alpine welcomed the refreshing delivery, saying: "Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson."
Not one to want to miss an opportunity, Clarkson also made use of his access to the Alpine F1 car to place his brew’s branding on the A523.
Jeremy Clarkson with Alpine team members
Photo by: Alpine
Related video
Mercedes F1 suspension upgrades "rich seam of development"
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC
Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC Alpine unveils its 2024 LMDh challenger for WEC
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Latest news
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex McDowell: "We legitimately had the pace" to challenge Truex
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma Conor Daly to join rebranded Nitrocross series in Oklahoma
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.