Red Bull "cannot afford" big gap between drivers in 2025 as pressure grows on Perez

Red Bull says it "cannot afford" for there to be a big gap between its two drivers next year, as Sergio Perez faces increasing pressure to end this campaign on a high.

The Milton Keynes-based squad has already lost the lead in the constructors’ championship to McLaren and is in danger of conceding second place too with Ferrari now just 34 points behind.

It is not lost on Red Bull that its plight has not been helped by Perez failing to contribute as much as the team would have liked, with his 144 points tally so far this year well adrift of Max Verstappen’s 331.

Perez was given a stay of execution over his place in the squad following the summer break, with the team hopeful he could deliver more at venues he was better at. However, things have not been ideal, especially after he lost a potential podium finish in Baku following a late crash with Carlos Sainz.

With Liam Lawson slotted in as replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at RB to evaluate his potential in being a Red Bull candidate for 2025, it is clear that the team is evaluating the best way forward.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the need to understand what options it has available has become critical, because the title fight will likely be even harder next year.

And, with the difference between the leading positions in the constructors’ championship being around $9 million, Red Bull needs no reminding that having a second driver who costs it one or two places is costly.

“We desperately need answers,” Horner told Motorsport.com about its driver situation.

“When you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year, with [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc. Plus McLaren with [Lando] Norris and [Oscar] Piastri is a strong line-up.

“We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there's not a big gap between them because you can't afford to have that.”

Lawson’s prospects for a potential move up to Red Bull, should he impress in the final races this year, have increased with rookie drivers in fashion once again in F1.

With Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto impressing so much, teams certainly seem more open-minded about putting youngsters in once again.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Speedweek in his most recent column: “The GP appearances of Oliver Bearman and especially Franco Colapinto have shown that the youngsters are ready for the step up, and that the old philosophy of some team bosses, that you can only promote drivers with three or four years of experience to a top team, is outdated.

“Mercedes has now proven this with its driver decision, just as Red Bull Racing has done several times in the past.

“So you can rely on the youth. There is a certain risk, but it is manageable and it is worth it.”