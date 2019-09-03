Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Safety in racing "taken for granted" by drivers also

shares
comments
Norris: Safety in racing "taken for granted" by drivers also
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 8:48 AM

McLaren rookie Lando Norris believes even Formula 1 drivers take the level of safety in motorsport “for granted” and said Anthoine Hubert’s death shook him in “quite a big way”.

Hubert lost his life in a Formula 2 crash at Spa last Saturday that also left another driver, Juan Manuel Correa, with severe injuries.

The accident took place one day before the Belgian Grand Prix and some drivers were visibly distressed, notably Hubert’s childhood friends Pierre Gasly and race winner Charles Leclerc.

Norris said: “It shook me in quite a big way because I think even us as drivers, we take it for granted sometimes - what we do, how safe things are, how we can have such big crashes and get away with it and be fine. But so quickly it can go the opposite way.

“I guess in the past, that was a lot more of an expected and regular occurrence. This was more of something that can just happen to any of us.

“My condolences go out to all the family and friends of Anthoine. I feel bad, knowing I was in it racing every day, it could have been anyone.

"It wasn’t, but it could have been me last year. And it’s when you start thinking of things like that it starts shaking you.”

Norris said that some drivers would “take it better than others, but I didn’t take it too well”.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo even admitted he considered not taking part in the race, but Norris said he had not had that thought.

Toro Rosso driver Gasly, who grew up with Hubert, said the tragedy was a reminder of the realities of top-level motor racing.

“During the summer break, I was talking about safety with people who are not drivers,” said Gasly.

“They were like 'F1's so safe now, it's completely different than it used to be before' and I must say I agreed with them, because it's not something you think about.

“When I am in the car, I feel so safe, I feel like almost nothing can happen to us.

“It just brings you back to reality. You can do whatever you want [in terms of safety], I think there will be always this high chance of death.

“That’s also something we accept as drivers, but unfortunately there was this thing that happened to remind everybody it's a really dangerous sport.

“I’m just really sad it was one of my closest friends in racing.”

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff said it is difficult for those outside of racing to “relate to” or “realise” what’s happening inside the car.

He added: “We were fortunate enough for many years to not have had these kind of accidents, and maybe forgotten about how dangerous this sport is.

“If you drive towards Eau Rouge at 260/270km/h, which looks like a 90-degree corner, and you take it flat, it's beyond understanding that these guys do what they do.

“And it can end fatally, like it did [on Saturday].”

Additional reporting by Stuart Codling, Adam Cooper, Edd Straw

Next article
Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza

Previous article

Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly , Anthoine Hubert , Lando Norris
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
06:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza

1h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: No qualms about Belgian GP "roadblock" role

1h
3
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United backer in receivership

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Belgian GP

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

Latest news

Norris: Safety in racing "taken for granted" by drivers also
F1

Norris: Safety in racing "taken for granted" by drivers also

Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza
F1

Verstappen unfazed by likely back-of-grid start at Monza

Vettel: No qualms about Belgian GP "roadblock" role
F1

Vettel: No qualms about Belgian GP "roadblock" role

Belgian GP: Best of team radio
F1

Belgian GP: Best of team radio

Albon "impressed" Horner with Belgian GP charge
F1

Albon "impressed" Horner with Belgian GP charge

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.