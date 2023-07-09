Subscribe
Previous / Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Next / F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren has explained that unfortunate timing with the safety car at Formula 1’s British Grand Prix was behind Lando Norris being left on hard tyres at the end.

Jonathan Noble
By:

A late caution period triggered by Kevin Magnussen’s stranded Haas initially brought out a virtual safety car, which prompted the leaders to head for the pits.

At the time, with second-placed Norris around nine seconds adrift of race leader Max Verstappen who seemed out of touch, McLaren felt that the safer option was to switch Norris to hards rather than take unnecessary risks and go on to used softs.

When race control switched the VSC to a full safety car period, the potential for Norris to fight Verstappen for the win suddenly emerged, as well as the requirement for him to protect his position at the restart. Those factors meant it made more sense to go for the softs.

Read Also:

But the timing of that safety car call, just as Norris came in to the pits with the hard tyres ready in position, came too late for McLaren to feel it was safe enough to switch to softs.

Speaking about the call to go on hards, with the cars around Norris all on softs, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained it was all down to timing.

“Under the virtual safety car, we were happy to go on hard tyres because it wouldn't have been a problem in terms of warm up,” he said.

“But then the virtual safety car was converted into a safety car when we were pitting, and everything was [ready] at the pitstop to put hard tyres on. A last-minute change to soft would have been an operational problem.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ultimately, the biggest risk was of Norris arriving at the pit box before the soft tyres were ready – which could have opened the door for other drivers to overtake him.

“If you have the pitstop crew ready with the hard tyres, and you make a call for soft tyres, it means that the guys that need to pick the tyres would have to rush there in the garage, remove the blankets, and bring the tyres back. It can create quite a bit of a situation, and it could have delayed the pitstop.”

While McLaren knew that the warm up on the hard would be more difficult than the soft, the high-speed nature of Silverstone meant that the difference between the two compounds was minimal compared to how it can be at other low energy circuits.

That is why it stuck to its guns in fitting the hards, rather than trying to execute a last-second change of plan.

“We thought that this is not one of those situations in which the hard tyres have a massive difference from a warm-up point of view to the soft,” Stella added.

Read Also:

“If you can manage the first four corners, and then you go through corner nine, you start to generate a decent amount of temperature. So we kept the decision simple.

“We didn't want to change the allocation of tyres at the pitstop because this could have meant a significant delay. And, accepting that it could have cost us at the restart maybe one position, that was the most sensible thing to do.”

shares
comments

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Formula 1

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure Hulkenberg: Alarm bells ring after another Haas F1 power unit failure

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

F1 Formula 1

Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi Alpine shuffles motorsport management structure under CEO Rossi

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

WEC WEC
Monza

Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early Corvette had “complete package” to win WEC title two rounds early

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe