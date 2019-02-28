Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes

shares
comments
Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes
By:
28m ago

Lewis Hamilton called the penultimate day of testing in Barcelona a “positive day” for Mercedes after the team made progress on tyre management and understanding the W10.

While again there was no attempt to explore the limits on Pirelli’s softest compounds – that is on the schedule for Friday – the new car ran many miles, with Hamilton completing 85 laps in the morning, and Valtteri Bottas 96 in the afternoon. The Brackley team was also able to address the graining issues which proved problematic earlier in the week.

“Today has been a good day,” said Hamilton. “Lots of mileage, which is great for us. It has probably been one of the most positive days for us. We’ve really learned quite a lot.

“We’ve been able to apply our learnings from the morning to the afternoon, so I’m looking forward to seeing how Valtteri felt, but the car looked like it was in a better place. Our understanding of the W10 is continuously growing, so it was definitely a positive day.”

Bottas, who was critical of the car’s handling in week one, said progress had been made, but that it was impossible to judge where the team was in the competitive order in relation to its title rivals.

“We got a lot of laps in today which is always good,” said Bottas. “I did a race simulation which was interrupted by the red flag, but it confirmed the progress we’ve made since last week.

“We're getting more and more prepared for Melbourne, but there’s room for improvement and still a few question marks on where we stand compared to the competition.”

Bottas added: “We need to maximise the last day of testing as it will be our final chance to try out a few things ahead of Melbourne.”

Technical director James Allison, who yesterday made clear his frustration about the graining, said the tyres were not an issue today.

“Today was a very productive day,” he said. “Either side of a trouble-free race distance we did a lot of good investigative work and in the race simulation itself, unlike yesterday where we failed to make the tyres live, we had good tyre behaviour across all three stints.

“We look forward to tomorrow where we will be investigating the range of tyre compounds and focusing more on single-lap pace.”

Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
1/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
2/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
3/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG F1 Director of Motorsport watches Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Toto Wolff, Mercedes AMG F1 Director of Motorsport watches Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
4/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
5/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
6/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
7/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
8/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
9/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W10
10/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Next article
Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems

Previous article

Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Red zone: trending stories

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

3h ago
Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes Article
Formula 1

Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes

Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems Article
Formula 1

Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems

Latest videos
What's behind Alonso's F1 test return 06:28
Formula 1

What's behind Alonso's F1 test return

7h ago
Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet... 07:28
Formula 1

Time to take McLaren seriously? Not yet...

21h ago

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes
Formula 1

Hamilton boosted by “one of the most positive days” for Mercedes

Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems
Formula 1

Ferrari and Haas both hit by exhaust problems

Barcelona Test Day Seven: Ferrari bounce back, Red Bull crash out
Formula 1

Barcelona Test Day Seven: Ferrari bounce back, Red Bull crash out

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.